A pedestrian wears a protective face mask as they walk past mural in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Various businesses and restaurants are opening in the province as a part of the phase 2 reopening plan during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. records 12 new cases on fifth day with no COVID-19 deaths

There are 185 active cases in the province

The province has recorded its fifth day in a row with no new COVID-19 deaths.

Wednesday (June 10) saw 12 new cases, for a total of 2,680 people who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 185 remain active and a total of 167 people have died. There are currently 12 patients in hospital with the virus, four of whom are in ICU.

In a joint statement, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix warned against large family gatherings amid two recently identified community clusters of COVID-19.

READ MORE: 15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

“When you bring households together, regardless of how many people that may include, everyone brings their own risk with them and the potential for spreading COVID-19 increases,” the statement said.

“This is why fewer faces and bigger spaces needs to continue to be our guidepost for how we move forward.”

Dix and Henry warned that a negative COVID-19 test is “not your passport to increase your social circle,” as current tests remain poor at picking up asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic cases.

READ MORE: B.C. protects amateur sports groups from virus liability

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey church bags sandwich number 10,000, served with love
Next story
COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in White Rock, Surrey and beyond

Just Posted

Cloverdale Chamber director wants City of Surrey to reconsider sky high patio fees

Potential fees could run into the thousands of dollars

Surrey church bags sandwich number 10,000, served with love

City Centre Church volunteers have been making lunch for needy folk at Surrey Urban Mission

Navigating safety issues ‘especially challenging’ for South Surrey contact-sports organizations

Football, rugby groups await green light to return to play

Surrey Mounties issue warning about cop, border guard impersonation scam

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said police received five reports of this scam on June 9

Two new supportive housing buildings on way for Surrey, province announces

Construction on Guildford facility to begin in July; land identified in Newton for third project

B.C. premier says proposal for Vancouver as NHL hub city sent to prime minister

Horgan says a team would stay in a hotel and travel together to Rogers Arena for games using private transportation

Mystery of the duct-taped dog in Abbotsford has happy ending

Owner found, and tape proves to be a plastic muzzle

B.C. tourism on track for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Premier expects essential-only travel advisory to be eased soon

B.C. records 12 new cases on fifth day with no COVID-19 deaths

There are 185 active cases in the province

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

COVID-19: B.C. protects amateur sports groups from virus liability

Dr. Bonnie Henry endorses Vancouver Canucks bid to host NHL

VIDEO: ‘Abbotsford Newshound’ fades to black

Videographer Kevin MacDonald steps away from breaking news coverage due to encryption

B.C.’s logging industry pleads for certainty as push away from old-growth continues

Truck Loggers Association wants to run their business without worrying about changing goalposts

History of systemic racism between RCMP and First Nations must be addressed: B.C. chief

Recent protests spark renewed calls for police reform and healing to move forward

Most Read