(Pxhere photo)

B.C. recommends increased syphilis testing during pregnancy, as infection rates spike

Two cases of congenital syphilis were diagnosed in B.C. in 2019, after no cases for many years.

The province is seeing its highest rates of infectious syphilis in 30 years, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

In new figures released Monday, the agency said cases of infectious syphilis rose by 33 per cent in 2018, compared with 2017. There were 919 new cases in 2018.

The majority of people with syphilis in B.C. are gay, bisexual, or otherwise are men having sex with men, although cases of syphilis in women ages 15 to 49 rose by nearly 40 per cent between 2018 and 2017.

“After seeing syphilis infections decrease for several years, rates of syphilis began to climb again earlier this decade,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. “We are currently working with our partners to see what more we can do to reduce the number of infections but we also need the public to be aware of the risk and to be proactive about testing and treatment.”

The increase in syphilis cases among women has led the CDC to change their pregnancy screening guidelines. This means that in addition to routine screening during the first trimester pregnancy, and ongoing screening throughout for higher risk patients, it’s now recommended that all pregnant patients get tested again just before they give birth.

Babies born to mothers with syphilis can get congenital syphilis, where the infection is passed from mother to child. Syphilis during pregnancy can lead to premature birth, low birth weight, long-term neurological issues, bone deformities, deafness, or even stillbirth.

Two cases of congenital syphilis were diagnosed in B.C. in 2019, after no cases for many years.

READ MORE: Removing the stigma: CDC wants you to talk about sex as STIs continue to surge in B.C.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver hotel workers continue to strike after court order limits noise
Next story
Andrew Weaver retiring, B.C. Green Party to have a new leader next fall

Just Posted

Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting

BC SPCA execute warrant near 166 Street and 50 Avenue

Vancouver lawyer named special prosecutor for investigation into Surrey MLA

Jinny Sims resigned from cabinet on Oct. 4

PHOTOS: Tails wag at White Rock ‘Pooch Parade’

Dog owners celebrated a bylaw change that allows them to walk their dog on the promenade

Sports hall of fame in Surrey is ‘something that should be done,’ city councillor says

‘We want people to start thinking about names’ for inclusion in sports hall, Doug Elford says

‘We’re not prepared’: Concern over lack of extreme weather shelter space in Newton

Surrey Councillor Brenda Locke says she’s also worried about Whalley: ‘We don’t have empty spaces’

VIDEO: Climate protesters shut down bridges in Canadian cities as part of global action

Activists with a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on bridges in Halifax, Toronto and Edmonton

B.C. recommends increased syphilis testing during pregnancy, as infection rates spike

Two cases of congenital syphilis were diagnosed in B.C. in 2019, after no cases for many years.

Vancouver hotel workers continue to strike after court order limits noise

Hotels workers have been striking for more than two weeks

B.C. liquor branch blamed for cancellation of popular Tofino food and wine fest

Organizers held the 17th annual Tofino Food and Wine Festival in June 2019

Andrew Weaver retiring, B.C. Green Party to have a new leader next fall

Canada’s first Green MLA will finish his term in 2021

As gender wage gap drops 5.5%, Stats Canada unable to explain why it remains

63.4 per cent of the 2018 gender wage gap in Canada is ‘unexplainable’

All federal leaders gather in capital for potentially pivotal English debate

How leaders come off when facing opponents directly can buoy or sink a campaign

President’s Choice Lower Iron milk based powdered infant formula recalled

The agency says no illnesses have been linked to the produc

Climate activists plan to close Vancouver bridge as part of Canada-wide protest

In Vancouver, protesters are concerned about rising sea levels, wildfire smoke and tar sands

Most Read