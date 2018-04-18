Finance Minister Carol James. (Contributed/BC Government)

B.C. real estate regulator to undergo NDP review

B.C. real estate agents were self-regulated until 2016, when BC Liberals appointed superintendent

The NDP government is launching its own review of B.C.’s real estate regulators, two years after they were overhauled by the previous Liberal government.

The review will examine the roles and responsibilities of the Real Estate Council of BC and the Office of the Superintendent of Real Estate, to be led by former public servant Dan Perrin, the province said Wednesday.

“Buying and selling property can be stressful, and people need to trust the professionals they are working with,” Finance Minister Carole James said in a news release.

“Our duty as a government is to make sure the regulatory system is protecting people and functioning effectively.”

READ MORE: New rules to ban Realtors from representing both buyers and sellers

READ MORE: Proposed rules will impact rural realtors

B.C. real estate agents were self-regulated from 2005 until 2016, when then-premier Christy Clark appointed a new, dedicated superintendent of real estate to oversee the real estate council.

This followed revelations of a practice in Metro Vancouver called shadow-flipping, in which real estate agents and allied speculators insert themselves as middlemen in property deals to exploit local sellers and offshore buyers.

Clark had said the real estate sector had 10 years to successfully adopt self-regulation, and failed.

Recommendations from the review will be delivered to the finance ministry by June 15.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing hearing voices, intensely paranoid
Next story
B.C. naturopath treats boy with rabid dog saliva

Just Posted

Murals ‘giving life to dark corners’ of Newton

BIA works to create a ‘festival alley’ in Surrey with a graffiti-focused ‘youth vibe’

White Rock man arrested by VPD

Vancouver police say K-9 officer prevented escape during afternoon arrest

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ set to begin filming in Cloverdale on Thursday

Film crews, cast will be on site late into the night on 176 Street

Semiahmoo Secondary high-jumper heading to Arizona

South Surrey’s Alexa Porpaczy signs NCAA athletic scholarship

Site of future North Clayton elementary school moved due to traffic concerns

Community cited concerns when new school was proposed for a dead end street

NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

B.C. real estate regulator to undergo NDP review

B.C. real estate agents were self-regulated until 2016, when BC Liberals appointed superintendent

Trailer for shot-in-Surrey ‘Skyscraper’ features an airborne Dwayne Johnson

Action movie set for summer release in 3D

B.C. pizza shop broken into 4 times in 2 weeks

A Vernon business owner is beginning to feel targeted

Buses would pick up West Coast Express riders if job action

If CP Rail workers strike, TransLink will bus commuters to Skytrain

Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing hearing voices, intensely paranoid

Lawyer says Gabriel Klein not fit to stand trial in May because of deteriorating mental state

Advocate questions use of traps after raccoon gnaws paw off

Adult raccoon was rescued by Critter Care Wildlife Society after being found with trap stuck on paw

2 crew members fall into water during BC Ferries safety drill

One crew member is injured after rescue boat mechanism fails, causing it to fall from the ferry

Fund to be set up for ‘orphaned’ B.C. oil and gas wells

Levy to cover costs of decommissioning, capping wells

Most Read