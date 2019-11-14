B.C. RCMP investigating stolen boots, credit cards, booze, and beauty products

The RCMP is investigating the theft of $200 boots from Otter Co-op on Nov. 5 and has released this surveillance photo. (Langley RCMP photo, file 2019-40081)

Langley RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public with several local investigations including the theft of boots, credit card fraud, and a stolen ATV.

2019-37748: Police allege the man pictured stole personal belongings from the locker room at W.C. Blair Recreation Centre pool on Oct. 18.

“Items included a wallet, phone and keys,” said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy. “The keys were used to take the victim’s vehicle as well. The vehicle has since been recovered.”

2019-38647: It is alleged the man pictured stole nearly $500 worth of cosmetics from the Willoughby Save On Foods on Oct. 25.

2019-39179: The man is alleged to have stolen battery cables from Otter Co-op on Oct. 29. He is described as Caucasian with a goatee, and he was wearing a black hat with the logo ‘Blackwood’, black jeans and pointy black leather shoes.

[Story continues below Tweet]

2019-39559: Police allege the woman in the photo made purchases with a credit card stolen in Langley on Nov. 1.

“Over $1100 was spent in Langley and the card was used again in Surrey later in the day at the Home Depot in Surrey,” Largy said.

2019-40081: It is alleged the man in the surveillance photo stole boots worth approximately $200 from the Otter Co-op on Nov. 5.

2019-40730: The pictured ATV was reported stolen on Nov. 10 from a Jayco Toy Hauler parked in the Brookswood Area. It was taken sometime between Nov. 4 and 10.

2019-41188: Police have released a surveillance photo in a case of liquor stolen from the Willoughby Liquor Store.

If you have information that might assist with any of the above investigations, call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers. There are two ways to leave an “anonymous tip” with Crime Stoppers – talk: 1-800-222-8477 or type: www.solvecrime.ca.

 

Police are looking for a woman who allegedly used a stolen credit card in Langley on Nov. 1 and at the Home Depot in Surrey that same day. The amount was more than $1,100 in Langley alone. This is file 2019-39559. (Langley RCMP photo)

The man in the photo is alleged to have stolen battery cables from Otter Co-op on Oct. 29. (Langley RCMP photo file 2019-39179)

Police have released a surveillance photo in relation to case 2019-38647 involving the theft of $500 in cosmetics from the Willoughby Save-On-Foods Oct. 25. (Langley RCMP photo)

Items were stolen from the locker room at the W.C. Blair Pool on Oct. 18 and police have released a surveillance photo in relation to the case. (Langley RCMP photo, file 2019-37748

The police are asking for the public to contact them with any information on local crimes, including the theft of an ATV that was parked on a Jayco Toy Hauler in Brookswood. The theft occured between Nov. 4 and 10. (Langley RCMP photo, file 2019-40730)

