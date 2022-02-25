B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. pulls Russian vodka from provincial liquor store shelves

$1 million to Red Cross to support assistance in Ukraine

The B.C. government is joining other Canadian provinces in banning Russian vodka from being sold, and is providing $1 million to the Red Cross for its efforts to deal with the human cost of the invasion of Ukraine.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth made the announcement Friday afternoon, after the B.C. Liberal opposition called for it in the morning. He said B.C. is working with Ottawa on further economic sanctions against Russia.

“We join the Prime Minister and allied nations in deploring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Farnworth said Feb. 25. “”As we stand with those who want to live in peace and against those who commit deplorable and illegal acts of aggression, we have put an immediate halt to the importing and sale of Russian liquor products from our B.C. Liquor Stores and provincial liquor distribution centres.”

RELATED: Chilliwack family helps people fleeing war in Ukraine

RELATED: NATO leaders meet to reassure allies near Russia

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
Finance minister tells Surrey meeting tax review ‘not on’ B.C.government’s agenda
Next story
Metro Vancouver board endorses Surrey’s South Campbell Heights plan

Just Posted

Paul Orazietti, the executive director of the Cloverdale BIA, speaks during the BIA’s recent AGM. He was standing under a blue light when the picture was taken. (Photo submitted: Paul Orazietti)
BIA loses City of Surrey funding for Hawthorne Square

By a narrow margin Metro Vancouver directors have signed off on an amendment to redesignate South Campbell Heights lands for industrial use. (File photo/City of Surrey graphic)
Metro Vancouver board endorses Surrey’s South Campbell Heights plan

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robison. (Screen shot)
Finance minister tells Surrey meeting tax review ‘not on’ B.C.government’s agenda

Whalley street scene in 1975. (Photo: City of Surrey Collection/Archives)
‘Surrey in the ’70s’ talk to showcase ‘never-seen-before raw footage of street scenes’