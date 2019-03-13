An HNZ Topflight (former Canadian) helicopter over a region of the Similkameen. (Western News file photo)

B.C. premier wants to move quickly on Okanagan national park reserve

John Horgan support’s ‘community’s drive to have a national park.’

B.C. premier John Horgan appeared to throw his support behind creating a South Okanagan national park reserve while speaking to media March 13.

“My view is the community is behind this and we should be moving as quickly as possible to open up potential opportunities for more economic activities in the future,” said Horgan.

Horgan was delivering an announcement at Structurlam in Okanagan Falls when he was asked about the proposed national park reserve, which has been a contentious topic for more than a decade.

Read more: South Okanagan-Similkameen National Park public consultation period extended

Horgan’s comments, however, passed over any opposition.

“I support the community’s drive to have a national park. There has been extensive consultation, trying to protect and preserve ranching values, ensuring tourism values are maintained,” said Horgan. “The community is very close to final decisions on that. The province will back the community.”

Read more: ‘No’ respondents are the majority in national park reserve survey

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Surrey mom furious over new EA agreement

Just Posted

Surrey mom furious over new EA agreement

Trustee says new deal with union a ‘huge step forward,’ while parent argues new rules are ‘extreme’

Surrey firefighters to ‘Ignite a Dream’ for Surrey students at Cloverdale charity gala

Charity event on April 6 will support scholarships for Surrey students who overcome adversity

New clinics open in Surrey for Indigenous people

They’re offering ‘culturally safe,’ holistic care to 17,000 people in this city

Lineup announced for Jim Gallagher boxing tourney this Saturday

Surrey, Langley boxers featured on Cloverdale card

Jaws of Life used to rescue woman after head-on South Surrey crash

Surrey RCMP say early indications are that a car pulled out in front of a flatbed truck at a stop sign

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

B.C. premier wants to move quickly on national park

John Horgan support’s ‘community’s drive to have a national park.’

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

200 tremors recorded near Vancouver Island due to ‘tectonic dance’

The tremors were not felt but provide useful information to scientists

‘Modesty is important:’ New dress code moves ahead in Chilliwack despite opposition

Despite heated exchanges and wild claims, board votes in favour of moving dress code policy along

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

B.C. real estate board blames stress test for dampening home sales in February

Housing prices also saw a 9.3 per cent dip in February, with average sales sitting at $678,625

Intoxicated driver reported going wrong way through Massey Tunnel

Delta police said the driver was going north in a southbound lane late Tuesday night

No cellphone ban coming to B.C. schools

Ontario will ban the devices in its schools in September

Most Read