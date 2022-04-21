B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks after chairing a meeting of premiers across Canada, Feb. 4, 2022. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks after chairing a meeting of premiers across Canada, Feb. 4, 2022. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. premier calls being banned from Russia ‘a badge of honour’

Province joined boycott of Russian goods, welcomes refugees

Visiting Russia “is no longer on my bucket list” and being listed among those banned by the government of Vladimir Putin is an honour, B.C. Premier John Horgan said Thursday.

Western sanctions aimed at the Putin regime since its invasion of Ukraine have targeted individuals, and the Russian government has responded in kind. Horgan was among more than 60 people named by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the latest round of sanctions Thursday.

“I consider that a badge of honour, not for myself but for British Columbia,” Horgan told reporters at the legislature April 21. “The fact that we were able to catch the attention of a brutal dictator in the middle of an illegal invasion of a neighbour tells me that British Columbians stood up immediately and said we’re going to boycott Russian products, we’re going to stand up and open our hearts and our homes to the Ukrainian people.

“If the Russians don’t want me to visit, I had no plans to go. But I guess I’ll scratch that off my list of things to do. No longer on the bucket list, if it ever was.”

RELATED: Fundraiser for Ukrainian pastor after arson fire at home

RELATED: Horgan urges patience as Ukraine refugees head for B.C.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
Police haven’t yet charged protesters who spat on media in February
Next story
Chilliwack man gets 10 years for attempted murder at Langley hotel

Just Posted

A new complex-care and supportive housing building in Green Timbers was unveiled April 21, 2022 at 9810 Foxglove Dr. in Surrey. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey supportive housing project featuring 130 units unveiled in Green Timbers

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum during an event at Surrey City Hall on Oct. 5, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey mayor’s pre-trial conference on public mischief charge set for Aug. 31

Surrey's Gordon Fisher won $500,000 with a lottery ticket purchased at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre in South Surrey. (BCLC photo)
Surrey man wins $500,000 in April Fool’s Day lottery draw

Surrey resident John Cody with part of his massive collection of vinyl records, DVDs and books. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Big move for Surrey musician’s huge record collection from one house to another