Rather than ban cellphones from schools, parents and educators should work to ensure young people are taught to use them responsibly, argues Beau Simpson. (Photo: Pixabay)

B.C. plans to use cellphone survey results to push for lower fees

The B.C. NDP promised in its throne speech to help consumers get the least expensive cellphone service

British Columbia says it will sharpen its consumer protection laws to provide cellphone customers with more complete information about their bills as it prepares to urge federal regulators to reduce fees.

Mike Farnworth acknowledges the province does not control fees, but can use its laws to ensure cellphone users have clear understanding of their service.

READ MORE: Opponents, business group pan John Horgan’s throne speech

He announced a public survey asking people to share their views and experiences about cellphone contracts to provide the government with information for their review of consumer protection laws.

Farnworth says he wants to hear from people about their cellphone complaints and whether they find their plans affordable.

The New Democrat government promised in its spring throne speech to help consumers get the least expensive cellphone service and urge the federal government to deliver affordable billing options.

Farnworth says the survey runs until July 5 and takes about 15 minutes to complete.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Health Ministry launches review over medical response in patient’s death
Next story
Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

Just Posted

Children release hundreds of butterflies at Cloverdale’s Surrey Centre Cemetery

More than 250 students from A.J. McLellan school participated in the annual event

Challenger Baseball to host fundraiser this weekend

Plane tickets, football tickets, restaurant vouchers and more to be raffled

Surrey high school senior wins gymnastics nationals, quits sport

After winning the 2019 Artistic Gymnastics Canadian Championships in Ottawa, Treyson Cerrato says it’s time to move on

PICS in Surrey to get $3.4 million to help young adults train for trades careers

The programs provide training and “employment support” for those 18 to 24 years old

Idea to document parallel stories of life after loss in White Rock pitched

Vancouver filmmaker hoping community votes will help fund sequel to Before She’s Gone

Mother of missing man pleads for public’s help after car found in Chilliwack

Vehicle of Kristofer Shawn Couture, 25, was found abandoned in the area

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

B.C. plans to use cellphone survey results to push for lower fees

The B.C. NDP promised in its throne speech to help consumers get the least expensive cellphone service

‘No act of reconciliation is too small,’ says B.C. advanced education minister

Support programs for Indigenous students aim to make the transition to post-secondary school easier

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Heavy downpour, strong winds and hail expected between Merritt and Hope

B.C. whale watchers come across rare white orca

Vancouver Island Whale Watch tour spotted the killer whale near Nanaimo on Tuesday

Hotline to help human trafficking victims, take witness tips launches Canada-wide

The new hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, all year, at 1-833-900-1010

Indigenous bidders for Trans Mountain pipeline await Ottawa decision

Multiple offers line up for controlling stake in pipeline

Chilliwack schools adopt dress code policy meant to ‘stop policing girls’ bodies’

Students are still expected to dress appropriately for school, but should not be dealt with in a shameful way

Most Read