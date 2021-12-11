Dairy cows are reflected in flood waters as they keep dry in their barn near Agassiz, B.C., Wednesday, November 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Dairy cows are reflected in flood waters as they keep dry in their barn near Agassiz, B.C., Wednesday, November 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. organizations deliver food donations to Indigenous communities after floods

Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald said she was struck by the impacts on the landscape

Organizations in British Columbia are rallying together to deliver food to Indigenous communities affected by flooding and landslides last month.

The sustainability manager for SPUD, a B.C. grocery delivery service, says the company was inspired to donate after severe storms washed out transportation routes and damaged many of their vendor’s farms.

Helena McShane says they collected donations from customers and partnered with the United Way and the non-profit Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society to make deliveries in communities that need help.

She says their next shipment of 1,000 pounds of food will be delivered to Seabird Island First Nation in Agassiz on Monday.

United Way representative Kim Winchell says Seabird Island was chosen because rural and remote Indigenous communities have been “greatly impacted” by flooding and wildfires in B.C. this year.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald toured some of the flooded areas on Thursday and said she was struck by the impacts on the landscape and on First Nations communities.

Archibald said she would like to see a quicker response from the federal government to help Indigenous Peoples in future environmental disasters.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Champagne problems: Alcohol authorities in Canada warn of holiday liquor shortages
Next story
Crews work to restore power in White Rock, Surrey

Just Posted

Shari Iler and Cole Izsak stand outside Robin’s Nest in Cloverdale. Robin’s Nest is a recovery home for women, which Iszak recently opened Sept. 1. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New recovery home for women offering hope and a new start

A pair of White Rock seniors are warning others of callers purporting to be relatives giving a convincing story about needing money. (File photo)
‘Emergency’ scam targeting seniors resurfaces in White Rock

Power outages in White Rock on Saturday (Dec. 11, 2021). (Map: BC Hydro)
Crews work to restore power in White Rock, Surrey

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum on July 22, 2021 in Surrey, B.C. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
TIMELINE: Here’s a breakdown on Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum being charged