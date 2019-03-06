Correctional officers will be outside of the Surrey Pretrial Centre on Friday to protest prison violence. (Neil Corbett)

B.C. officers to protest violence against prison guards

Officers will gather for a rally at Surrey Pretrial Centre on Friday

The inmate-to-officer ratio in B.C.’s correctional facilities is as high as 72 to 1, according to one union, and officers have had a enough.

“Prison violence continues to escalate and assaults on corrections officers have skyrocketed,” said Dean Purdy, vice president of corrections and sheriff services with the BC Government Employees Union, in a news release on Wednesday. “These officers put their lives at risk every day and it’s just a matter of time before one of our members gets killed on the job.”

READ MORE: ‘Double-bunking’ still a problem for B.C. provincial jails

Correctional officers plan to protest outside of the Surrey Pretrial Centre on Friday to bring attention to the issue.

Prior to 2001, the inmate-to-officer ration was 20:1. Targeted violence against corrections officers has seen an annual increase over the past five years, according to the release.

“Inmate over-crowding and double-bunking are serious safety issues that increase the threat to staff safety, but we still haven’t seen much movement by management on this issue,” said Purdy.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mother of B.C. homicide victim shocked over eight-year sentence for killer
Next story
Charges laid in Surrey shooting that left teen with serious injuries

Just Posted

Surrey Schools receives nearly $2.2M from province for upgrade projects

Funding for boiler, plumbing upgrades, new school buses

Charges laid in Surrey shooting that left teen with serious injuries

Police say the incident was targeted, but the victim is ‘not believed to be the intended target’

Medal-winning Surrey athletes brought the heat in Canada Winter Games deep freeze

Record medal haul for Team B.C. in Red Deer during a record-setting cold snap

Teacher who left Surrey Christian School over non-marital sex issue calls for reform

Education minister says law allowing religious schools to have ‘community standards’ for staff could be reviewed

Surrey’s Party for the Planet more ‘grassroots’ this year – and mostly under cover

City’s annual Earth Day event won’t have big-stage entertainment, but acoustic tunes will still play

Canada needs new agency to oversee pharmacare program, panel says

Liberals, NDP set to promise a universal, public program if elected this fall

Enter the Water Dome: Reviewing ideas for fighting wildfires

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is in Kamloops at a symposium this week

B.C. officers to protest violence against prison guards

Officers will gather for a rally at Surrey Pretrial Centre on Friday

Mother of B.C. homicide victim shocked over eight-year sentence for killer

‘Our grief over the loss of our beloved Doug is now compounded with this shocking injustice’

Vancouver man, 18, charged in multi-city crime spree

Jeevan Johal Saepan is accused of robbing a vehicle, colliding with a police car, shooting at another vehicle

The Latest: Butts, Wernick testify at justice committee on SNC-Lavalin affair

Michael Wernick, the country’s top civil servant, and deputy minister of justice Nathalie Drouin now speaking

B.C. man chooses death with dignified party – music, whiskey and cigars included

Dan Laramie of Keremeos died with medical help on March 2 after amazing ‘farewell to this life’ party

B.C. Liberal leader says students should pay interest on loans

NDP move to eliminate interest encourages debt, Andrew Wilkinson says

Eight quotes from former U.S. president Barack Obama’s visit to B.C.

Event in Vancouver was the 44th president’s third stop in Canada on a tour through the country

Most Read