A Sicamous, B.C. nurse has agreed to a one-year suspension after the regulatory college found he wasn’t following proper hygiene procedures. (Shutterstock photo)

A Sicamous, B.C. nurse has agreed to a one-year suspension after the regulatory college found he wasn’t following proper hygiene procedures. (Shutterstock photo)

B.C. nurse suspended 1 year for unsanitary catheter use, not washing hands

Joseph Michael Dupuis also used unprofessional language, didn’t keep wounds clean

A Sicamous, B.C. nurse has agreed to a one year suspension as punishment for regularly failing to treat patients under sanitary conditions last spring.

In a Dec. 5 consent agreement with the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives, Joseph Michael Dupuis admitted to failing to wash his hands and not following sterile techniques when inserting a catheter and treating patients’ wounds.

Dupuis also agreed he had used unprofessional language in his workplace and failed to address patients’ discomfort while treating their injuries.

All the incidents fell between March 1 and March 17, according to the consent agreement. As a result, Dupuis voluntarily agreed to cancel his registration and not reapply for at least one year. At that point, the college will reexamine Dupois’ competence, fitness and good character.

READ ALSO: Salmon Arm man kept from boarding WestJet flight due to battery in wheelchair

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

nurseSicamous

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
From urinal mats to unicorns, cargo from 2021 spill still washes up on B.C. shores

Just Posted

Matthew Campbell (left), the director of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, shares a laugh with volunteer Bill van Geeman as the two pack boxes with new toys for the Kitchen’s Christmas Hamper Program. In past years, the hamper program has provided Christmas presents to about 200 children and teens, but this year that number has skyrocketed to about 900. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Hamper program in need of gifts for kids

Sheila Potter sorts donated clothing into bins at the Cloverdale Community Kitchen Dec. 6. The clothing, along with many other items, will be taken to Shannon Hall for the Kitchen’s free store, to be held Dec. 17. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen opening free store in Shannon Hall

Langley Secondary senior girls basketball coach Sheldon Guy speaks to a crowd at Earl Marriott Secondary Tuesday (Dec. 5) before an exhibition game about his experience with suddenly losing his sight, and how to pivot and adapt to the challenges life may bring. (Contributed photo)
Blind basketball coach gives inspirational talk before exhibition game in South Surrey

Linda Annis jumps out of a door to stop the Grinch from stealing online purchases from her front step as the Grinch’s dog Max looks on. Annis held a media event Dec. 6 to highlight ways people can prevent crime this Christmas season. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Linda Annis offers tips to help prevent Christmastime crime