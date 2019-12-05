Premier John Horgan shakes thirteen-month-old Caliah Kornneluk’s foot as her mom Jocye Yan looks on after the premier along with Minister of Finance, Carole James and Minister of Health, Adrian Dix held a news conference in downtown Vancouver, Thursday, December, 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. NDP touts the end of MSP premiums

Horgan, James held news conference to reiterate that people will get their last bill this month

British Columbians will ring in the new year by joining all Canadians in not paying monthly rates for health care.

Premiums under the province’s Medical Services Plan will be eliminated starting Jan. 1, saving individuals up to $900 a year while families will pocket up to $1,800.

The Finance Ministry says ditching the “unfair” premiums will amount to a net tax cut of $800 million.

Finance Minister Carole James says the last such health-care tax in the country has been the most complex of any of the province’s programs to manage.

B.C. BUDGET 2018: Payroll tax replaces medical premiums

The change will come two years after premiums were halved and a year after B.C. introduced a payroll tax of 1.95 per cent for businesses with a payroll more than $1.5 million.

Companies with a payroll under $500,000 have been exempt from the tax, while those in between pay a reduced rate, though some business owners have complained it leads to losses when profit margins are already thin.

KEEP READING: Think B.C.’s employer health tax doesn’t affect you? Think again

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New date set for suspects in South Surrey Hells Angel murder
Next story
Farnworth says Surrey RCMP boss’s statement on budget should be taken ‘seriously’

Just Posted

Farnworth says Surrey RCMP boss’s statement on budget should be taken ‘seriously’

Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald warned Surrey’s budget will have “detrimental effect” on policing

New date set for suspects in South Surrey Hells Angel murder

Court heard that both sides are prepared to set preliminary hearing date

Struggles of South Asian gays and lesbians documented in new film

‘Taboo topic’ explored in Sher Vancouver-backed ‘Emergence’ doc movie, due out next year

Surrey RCMP find no evidence of gunfire after report of shots fired

Police say investigation ongoing; CCTV footage is being reviewed

Police looking for ‘high risk’ missing man last seen at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Delta Police spokeswoman Cris Leykauf says Adam Summers is deemed a high risk due to medical reasons

VIDEO: Rockslide closes Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

BC firefighters to help battle Australian bushfires

Canada sent 22 people, including 7 from B.C.

B.C. NDP touts the end of MSP premiums

Horgan, James held news conference to reiterate that people will get their last bill this month

Illicit drug deaths down, but B.C. coroner says thousands still overdose

Chief coroner Life Lapointe says province’s drug supply remains unpredictable

One of B.C’s last surviving strip clubs baring all again for Christmas charity

25th annual event is Sunday and raises money for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.

Province ‘reinforcing’ new rules for party buses as holiday season approaches

Ministry reminds the public that it’s against the law to consume alcohol, cannabis inside a vehicle

University of Victoria researchers develop industry-changing ‘hyper-glue’

‘Cross-linking’ technology already playing a role in performance body armour

Threats to the Fraser River at ‘new zenith,’ says river conservationist

The ‘Heart of the Fraser’ should be deemed ecologically significant according to ORC statement

What’s happening: week of Dec. 5

Events and community listings for North Delta

Most Read