Grocery bags and other retail point-of-sale bags are the target of B.C.’s legislation. (Yukon News photo)

Grocery bags and other retail point-of-sale bags are the target of B.C.’s legislation. (Yukon News photo)

B.C. moves to ban some single-use plastic bags, products province-wide

Bill allows requiring price on paper bags or alternatives

The B.C. government is following through on its promise to ban single-use plastic bags at retail outlets across the province, following the lead of some municipalities to go ahead on their own.

Environment Minister George Heyman introduced changes to the Environmental Management Act Tuesday that follows the lead of Victoria’s move to stop the use of plastic bags at the checkout counter and charge for paper bags for customers who don’t have a reusable bag.

The amendments will “establish province-wide bans on the sale, distribution or use of prescribed single-use and short-term products, to apply fees on alternatives to single-use products where necessary, and/or require that businesses make items available only by request,” Heyman told the B.C. legislature Oct. 26.

“This legislation will support our government’s commitment to the province-wide phase-out of single-use plastics and it will reduce the environmental impact caused by the amount of plastic waste created in this province, as well as reduce the negative impact of plastic pollution on human health and the environment.

“It will also minimize the risk of unintended consequences posed by other non-plastic single use alternatives. The public expects strong action on problematic single-use products, and local government and industry expect a coordinated provincial approach, and this legislation responds to those expectations.”

RELATED: B.C. green-lights plastic bag bans for five municipalities

RELATED: Victoria’s retail plastic bag ban comes back into effect

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP running for Speaker of Parliament
Next story
VIDEO: Hikers who used turbans to rescue at Golden Ears Provincial Park honoured by Ridge Meadows RCMP

Just Posted

Hip surgery patient Diana Draper (middle) at Surrey Memorial Hospital with medical team members (from left) Irina Watson, Alex Vesely, Keith Neufeld and Anil Thapar. (submitted photo)
Surrey hospital offers hip-replacement surgery with same-day discharge

Cloverdale minor football player Noah Yoo darts down the field Oct. 24 in a flag football game against the White Rock Titans. Cloverdale came from behind to edge White Rock 13-12. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale Minor Football Association dominating league play

Fraser Health in mid-September declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Westminster House in South Surrey. (Google Streetview photo)
Extended quarantine ‘very grim’ for residents of South Surrey retirement residence: daughter

Kids play in the TD Explore Zone at the Museum of Surrey. The museum is reopening the play area Nov. 2 after being closed for more than a year and a half. (Photo: Museum of Surrey)
Kids play area to reopen at the Museum of Surrey