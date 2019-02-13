North Delta MLA Ravi Kahlon (Hansard TV)

B.C. MLA should step down from ride hailing committee, opposition says

Ravi Kahlon says his father’s taxi licence in Victoria isn’t a conflict

North Delta MLA Ravi Kahlon is refusing calls from the B.C. Liberal opposition to step down from the B.C. legislature committee dealing with ride hailing services, because Kahlon’s father owns a taxi in Victoria.

Kahlon confirmed Wednesday that his father, Navroop Singh Kahlon, is a long-time taxi operator with Bluebird Cabs in Victoria. Taxi licences outside Metro Vancouver do not have the six-figure values that have emerged in recent years with the scarcity created by B.C.’s Passenger Transportation Branch, and members of the committee don’t have the final say in what happens, the North Delta MLA said, adding that his father is semi-retired from the taxi business.

B.C. Liberal MLAs Jas Johal and Peter Milobar said the relationship, which other committee members didn’t know about, is inappropriate as the committee develops recommendations on how the taxis will fit in to the new regime of ride hailing. The relationship “doesn’t pass the smell test,” Johal said.

RELATED: B.C. adds hundreds of taxi licences, delays Uber and Lyft

The B.C. NDP government has indicated that the Passenger Transportation Board will determine the number of cars that can be licensed to drive for Uber, Lyft and similar ride-hailing services in each community when it begins to take applications later this year.

Johal argues that capping ride hailing services and imposing a requirement for drivers to get a Class 4 commercial driver’s licence is a recipe to ensure that “ride hailing fails.”

Opposition critics said the NDP government has stalled the adoption of ride hailing, already in place in every major city across North America except in B.C. They focused on the development of a smartphone-based app for B.C. taxi companies called Kater, which presented its plan to the MLA committee in January. Kater plans to launch this spring to get a jump on the competition.

RELATED: B.C. taxi app gets set to launch before ride-hailing

The B.C. NDP government delayed its election promise to enable competition for taxi companies, and Transportation Minister Claire Trevena then announced B.C. was adding another 500 taxi licences first.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort
Next story
‘Laws of physics apply to everybody’: RCMP warn drivers as winter hits B.C.

Just Posted

Surrey Food Bank forced to delay home deliveries after thieves ransack van

Director says a catalytic converter was stolen and wires were cut, leading to repair bill of up to $3,000

Clayton’s latest and littlest libraries to open on Family Day

Free pancakes offered at family-friendly tour of new book nooks

Suspect charged after Surrey convenience store robbed four times in five weeks

In 2012, 26-year-old Kyle Danyliuk was sentenced to two years for fatal hit-and-run in White Rock

Cloverdale neighbourhood’s last acreage slated for subdivision

Neighbour, environmentalist express concern for wildlife

Craft Beer Festival in, White Rock Sandcastle Competition out

White Rock councillors approved four events and denied two at Monday’s meeting

Suspect sought after seven-year-old girl groped on SkyTrain

A man made sexually explicit comments to the girl while she was riding the train with her mom

Elderly dog ‘Ernie’ on the mend after ingesting THC, cocaine

The BC SPCA says it’s unclear how the drugs ended up in the chocolate Labrador’s system

B.C. MLA should step down from ride hailing committee, opposition says

Ravi Kahlon says his father’s taxi licence in Victoria isn’t a conflict

‘Laws of physics apply to everybody’: RCMP warn drivers as winter hits B.C.

ICBC reports crashes are up 44% in parts of the province

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

Liberals agree to only limited hearings on Wilson-Raybould affair

Their short list of three proposed witnesses does not include Wilson-Raybould

Gunman opens fire at San Diego restaurant

Amazingly no one hurt following shooting at San Diego restaurant

UBC team tackles psychological impact of floods, fires in Okanagan

Researchers from UBCO are undertaking research on the impacts of flooding and fires on people

Most Read