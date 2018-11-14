Sterling Miles Booker, 41, is wanted on a charge of criminal harassment and is currently charged with breaking and entering and causing bodily harm. (New Westminster Police Department)

B.C. man wanted in connection to domestic assault in Edmonton

Sterling Miles Booker has ‘ROCK’ and ‘ROLL’ tattooed on his hands

A man living in New Westminster is wanted in connection to an alleged serious domestic assault in Edmonton.

On Tuesday, police said Sterling Miles Booker, 41, is wanted on a charge of criminal harassment and is already charged with breaking and entering and causing bodily harm.

“Because of the seriousness of these offences, we are appealing to the public for assistance in locating him,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott.

“The Edmonton Police Service has extended the warrant to British Columbia, and we are hoping to make an arrest and return him to Edmonton to appear in court.”

Booker is described as a six-foot white man, weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has “ROCK” tattooed on his right hand and “ROLL” on his left.

Booker sometimes uses the nicknames “Smokey” or “Sterling Silver.”

Police said he also has assault and mischief charges related to incidents on Vancouver Island.

Anyone who sees him is asked to not approach and call 911.

B.C. man wanted in connection to domestic assault in Edmonton

