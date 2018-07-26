Canadian bank notes are seen, in Ottawa on Wednesday, September 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

B.C. man offers $15,000 reward for arsonists caught on camera

A West Kelowna man is tired of fires in the Central Okanagan and is offering cash to catch arsonists.

A West Kelowna man is offering a $15,000 reward to those who report arsonists using photos and video evidence.

Jayme Knyx, with Ogologo Media, said he’s tired of the fires in the Central Okanagan. With extreme asthma, he finds the smoky air difficult to breathe.

“I’ve lived here pretty much my whole life and this is crazy,” he said.

Clean air is a basic necessity, he said.

The 38-year-old is grateful for the first responders but says it’s the community’s responsibility to help out in stopping fires.

“Finding out how these fires are being lit, being lit on purpose, whether it’s arson, or cigarette butts being thrown out the windows, just utter carelessness, I think we should be holding these people accountable,” he said.

Not only is it straining his resources with the amount of medication he needs, it’s straining the province’s and the tourism economy’s, he said.

“The success of any business depends on the economy as a whole,” Knyx said. “It affects everybody full circle.”

To report fire starters, contact the RCMP or the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers.

Send videos or photos in a private message to Ogologo Media Kelowna’s page for a chance to get the reward.

