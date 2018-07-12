Red Deer RCMP and Community Peace Officers issued more than 400 speeding tickets in April. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate Staff)

B.C. man nets $1,750 fine for speeding 70 kilometres over limit in Alberta

The man, 37, who was not named by police, was fined in Alberta provincial court Thursday

A B.C. man has landed himself a $1,750 ticket after pleading guilty to driving more than 70 kilometres over the speed limit in Alberta.

The man, 37, who was not named by police, was fined in Alberta provincial court Thursday, according to police.

Mounties say the man was stopped by an officer on April 18, after being caught by a laser speed enforcement reader driving 171 kilometres along Highway 63, just south of Boyle, Alta.

The speed limit was 100 kilometres per hour.

Convictions for speeding more than 50 kilometres per hour in Alberta carry a maximum fine of $2,300 and a driver’s licence suspension of up to 90 days.

http://bc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/ViewPage.action?siteNodeId=2087&languageId=1&contentId=55919

Previous story
BREAKING: RCMP execute search warrants at cannabis shops on First Nations land
Next story
Fire kills woman, 2 dogs on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Cloverdale Market Days to feature ‘kids carnival’ in July

Fresh produce, kids carnival and more at store for July 21 market

Music students rally to raise funds for Surrey teacher and wife hit by cancer

Johnston Heights Secondary musicians launch online campaign to help Alan and Jenni Holmes

Biologist wants Delta named the bird capital of Canada

Raptor biologist Myles Lamont says the number of eagles and other birds puts Delta in the running

Service to remember South Surrey teen Jack Stroud set

‘Everyone who loved Jack’ invited to July 18 event

Surrey MLA decries ‘fire sale’ of land

BC Liberals land sale, including 21 Surrey properties, went through under market value, auditor says

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

Interest rate hike has Surrey Board of Trade ‘concerned’

On July 11 the Bank of Canada increased prime lending interest rate to 1.5 per cent from 1.25

Video: 4-mile iceberg breaks off eastern Greenland

A team of scientists has captured a four-mile iceberg breaking away from a glacier in eastern Greenland

Fire kills woman, 2 dogs on Vancouver Island

“The remains of what appear to be an adult person and those of two animals were located.”

B.C. man nets $1,750 fine for speeding 70 kilometres over limit in Alberta

The man, 37, who was not named by police, was fined in Alberta provincial court Thursday

Burnaby RCMP look for suspect in hit-and-run that sent officer to hospital

Officer was hit during a routine traffic stop, police say

Nicolas Cage films in B.C. town

Hollywood actor filming A Score to Settle in North Okanagan

BREAKING: RCMP execute search warrants at cannabis shops on First Nations land

Officers on scene at Thursday at marijuana dispensaries on Chilliwack reserves

Yes and No groups selected for referendum on electoral reform in B.C.

Each group will get $500,000 in funding to support or oppose proportional representation voting systems

Most Read