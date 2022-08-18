The Cumberland Campground at Comox Lake. Google Maps photo

The Cumberland Campground at Comox Lake. Google Maps photo

B.C. man hospitalized after 100-foot cliff jump goes wrong

Young man airlifted to hospital after leap at popular swimming hole clipped rocks

A young man was injured Tuesday when he struck the edge of a cliff after jumping more than 100 feet into Comox Lake from a spot known as Devil’s Ladder, located at the edge of Cumberland Campground.

“He hit the rocks going down, and cut up his legs pretty bad, and then landed in the water,” said Cumberland Fire Chief Mike Williamson, noting the man is a local resident. He was air lifted to hospital in Victoria.

“Falling that far and hitting the water, they (BC Ambulance) were worried about his kidneys, and his ribs.”

As per Cumberland Fire protocol, a fall of more than 20 feet prompts a medevac.

Tuesday’s incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. Derrick Bullen, who was in the vicinity riding a Seadoo, saw the man fall into the lake. He picked him out of the water and brought him to a nearby boat ramp.

“Prayers are with him, and his family and friends,” Bullen says on a Facebook post.

Williamson said there used to be a greater number of emergency calls at Devil’s Ladder when it contained a tree with a rope, but it has been taken down. These days, people rock climb on a platform equipped with ropes and anchors at the bottom of the cliff.

“Not too many injuries lately,” Williamson said. “We used to get lots, but since we took that rope swing off, that’s cut them down. But this fellow, he decided to go right to the very top and jump off.”


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AccidentsCumberlandrescue

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria to install side guards on its trucks; cities want feds to mandate them
Next story
Abbotsford Police release drawing of suspect in attempted child abduction

Just Posted

Conductor Don Bruce shares the history of the B.C. Electric Railway with members of the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce as they ride the rails Aug. 16. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale’s Heritage Rail completed major renovations over last two years

Small-business owner Harman Bhangu is the Conservative Party of British Columbia’s candidate for the Surrey South byelection. Voters go to the polls Sept. 10. (Contributed photo)
Conservative Party of B.C. announces byelection candidate

Surrey Mounties are investigating after four brush fires broke out overnight in Cloverdale in a 32-minute timespan. One fire at the corner of 172A Street and 61A Avenue spread to a nearby travel trailer (above) parked in a driveway. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Mounties launch investigation after string of fires in Cloverdale

Surrey RCMP, pictured in June. 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Newton, Surrey RCMP say