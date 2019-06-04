A spotted pond turtle, one of six endangered species a Vancouver man smuggled into Canada. (Wikimedia Commons)

B.C. man facing $18,000 fine after smuggling 19 turtles into Canada

Six of those turtle species are considered endangered

A Vancouver man is facing charges after attempting to smuggle in 19 live turtles into Canada.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said Li Wan was ordered to pay $18,000 after violating the Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act.

In a Monday news release, authorities say Wan pleaded guilty to smuggling 19 turtles, with 16 different breeds, across the border into Canada.

Six of those turtle species are considered endangered and require a permit to bring into the country.

All 19 turtles were seized from Wan.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada Day celebrations could be downsized in Victoria due to policing costs

Just Posted

Families of teen victims in June 2018 South Surrey double-homicide to make appeal

Jassi Bhangal and Jason Jhutty were found dead on June 4, 2018

White Rock Pride Society files human rights complaint against Star of the Sea Church

The BC Human Rights Tribunal complaint was filed June 3

Surrey RCMP investigating suspicious fires on Semiahmoo reserve

‘It’s very unusual that two arsons would happen across the street from each other,’ says resident

Surrey policing report a “disappointment,” Annis says

Councillors Brenda Locke and Jack Hundial also find it wanting

First look at Surrey’s policing transition report

Document says force will ‘go live’ in April of 2021, operating costs expected to be $192.5M that year

Hatred of women creeping into public debate, Trudeau tells equality conference

Women Deliver is a global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women

Canada Day celebrations could be downsized in Victoria due to policing costs

Victoria Police Department requests cash to cover Canada Day celebrations, other big events

Man forced off the road in alleged swarming incident on Sea-to-Sky

Unrelated motorcycle crash saw one Lower Mainland man killed

Officer injured after police SUV crashes into semi-trailer in Kelowna

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

VIDEO: Injured mountain biker rescued from Mt. Seymour

Biker to be treated for spinal cord injuries

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

Train health-care providers to ditch racism as part of Canada’s cancer strategy: report

The new strategy for cancer control also prioritizes the needs of Indigenous Peoples

Senate finally poised to pass bill on sex assault training for judges

Ambrose blamed a ‘group of old boys’ in the Senate for setting up roadblocks to the bill

Duck, duck, loose – how to help ducks stay safe on our roads

Why did the duck cross the road? To reach the nearest available water source, says SPCA

Most Read