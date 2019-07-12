Robert Wayne Calvert is facing a dozen child sex and child pornography charges from over a three year period between 2015 and 2018. (RCMP)

B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

RCMP seek tips on Robert Wayne Calvert who has lived across Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island

Police are looking for information about a Chilliwack man facing a dozen child sex assault and child pornography offences following a one-year RCMP investigation.

Robert Wayne Calvert, born in 1970, was arrested June 19 following allegations dating from January 2015 to January 2018, including: three counts of sexual interference; three counts of sexual assault; one count of invitation to sexual touching; two counts of making child pornography; one count of distributing child pornography; one count of accessing child pornography; and one count of possession of child pornography.

• RELATED: Chilliwack man who made child porn while sexually touching young girls sentenced

• RELATED: Man faces child luring, child porn charges linked to Hope, Vancouver Island

Charges were worn against Calvert on these charges in June, according to a Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson.

“Mr. Calvert has resided in communities around the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island regions,” said Const. Blaine Wiese. “We are asking anyone who feels they have information regarding our investigation to contact the Chilliwack RCMP or your local police agency.”

There is a publication ban on the 12 charges sworn this June, but a search of Court Services Online shows that Calvert made a first appearance on two child pornography charges in October 2018. He pleaded not guilty on Feb. 5, 2019 in Chilliwack provincial court and a three-day trial is scheduled starting Oct. 9, 2019.

Anyone with information about Calvert is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police release image of suspect in connection to violent Vancouver home invasion
Next story
Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Just Posted

Sold out six weeks ago, Gone Country ‘has really taken off’ in Cloverdale

Set for July 20, the annual party raises money for cancer-related causes

Cloverdale sisters lop locks for kids with cancer

Eliza, 5, and Amelia, 3, unite group to donate 70 inches of hair for Wigs for Kids BC

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, July 12–14

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

‘Life-altering injuries’ after BMW crashes into pole in Surrey

Police seek witnesses after crash in Newton, in the 6300-block of 128th Street

Classical string music performed live throughout downtown Cloverdale

Fifteen groups of students at Cloverdale’s Reformed String Camp play along 176, 176A Street

Earthquake rattles Washington state, felt on B.C.’s south coast

4.6 magnitude quake rattles Seattle shortly before 3 a.m. Friday

B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

RCMP seek tips on Robert Wayne Calvert who has lived across Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island

Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

First Nations to own portion of northern B.C. coal terminal as Canada divests

Canada sells 90 per cent of Prince Rupert’s Ridley Island Terminal

‘Frankly, I’m scared’: Cloverdale teens on climate change, violence against youth

Surrey teens weigh in on the biggest challenges youth face today

Trudeau meeting with workers at Trans Mountain terminal in Edmonton

It has been almost a month since the feds gave a second go-ahead to expanding the pipeline

Hot food, BBQs, banned in B.C. park as momma bear sniffs out picnics

All hot food and any type of cooking or barbecuing is banned in Coquitlam’s Mundy Park

UPDATE: Shots ring out in residential Lower Mainland neighbourhood

Mounties have re-opened streets in Willoughby after investigating shots fired

B.C. woman’s ‘Red Dress’ for missing, murdered Indigenous woman interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

Most Read