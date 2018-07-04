Dave Podmoroff will be cycling across Canada starting from Vancouver on July 7.

B.C. man cycling across Canada

Dave Podmoroff raising money and awareness for men’s health and mental health issues.

A Kimberley man is set to begin a trans-Canada journey under his own pedal power.

Dave Podmoroff has been preparing for his trip for the last few months, which will begin on July 7th when he dips his rear tire into the Pacific Ocean at Spanish Banks beach in Vancouver.

From there, he’s hoping to make it all the way across Canada to Point Pleasant in Halifax, Nova Scotia, by late September.

He’s hoping to make it to Hope on his first day, and up to Canmore by July 14 — where he grew up — to participate in Miners’ Day, an annual community celebration.

Much of the route will include sticking to the Trans Canada highway, however, he says he will have to deviate from the highway in some of the more congested areas such as the Lower Mainland or southern Ontario.

You can follow Podmoroff’s trip through his social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

Podmoroff, who is recently retired after running a construction business in Edmonton for 20 years, has been planning the trip for the last month.

The passing of a close friend a month ago inspired him to go skydiving, which he did out of Golden. Soon after, he conceived the idea to ride across Canada both as a physical challenge and to raise awareness for mens issues such as testicular cancer, mental health and other issues that men are stereotypically uncomfortable talking about.

“These types of things that us tough guys don’t like to talk about; we’re too tough to talk about that stuff, but yet it needs to be talked about to raise awareness for the guys,” Podmoroff said.

His goal is to raise $1,000, but he’s hoping to get to the point where people pledge one dollar per kilometre.

And with roughly 6,500 kilometres to travel, that can provide a hefty chunk of change for his Men Matter Coast 2 Coast campaign that will go towards Testicular Cancer Canada.

Podmoroff is active, and cross country skis every day during the winter, while cycling Rails 2 Trails in the summer, along with yoga and other creative ventures such as learning how to play the pan flute.

In the past, he has also participated in trips to Guatemala and Morocco with dental teams as part of a charity organization called Kindness in Action, which provides needed dental care to areas that wouldn’t normally have access to first-world health care services.

Previous story
Proudly Surrey reveals crime-fighting platform
Next story
Non-profits, schools get break on B.C. health payroll tax

Just Posted

Liberals slam NDP for price hikes at gas pumps

Nine cent per litre gas price hike overnight not a tax question but ‘a gouging question,’ Horgan says

Charges pending after young kids left in overheating car at Tsawwassen Mills

A three-year-old child was having trouble breathing after being rescued

Surrey’s Rasmussen invited to Hockey Canada junior showcase in Kamloops

Eight-day summer tourney a preview of World Juniors in Vancouver/Victoria this winter

UPDATE: RCMP seize crabs, vessel in Surrey

Charges pending against 50-year-old man

Newton Days gatherings at ‘Grove’ on Saturdays in July

BIA-hosted events held next to Newton Recreation Centre

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as lucky seal finds refuge

UPDATED: Burnaby Mountie left with broken arm after hit-and-run

RCMP are searching for a grey SUV

Non-profits, schools get break on B.C. health payroll tax

Exemption for charities $1.5 million, three times for-profit businesses

B.C. man cycling across Canada

Dave Podmoroff raising money and awareness for men’s health and mental health issues.

BCHL sending 58 to NHL development camps

Vernon Vipers represented by quartet

VIDEO: Develop a personal wildfire plan, B.C. fire chief says

72-hour evacuation kit recommended

Police begin to remove protesters hanging off Ironworkers bridge

Greenpeace Canada protesters have been block Kinder Morgan tankers for 34 hours

Armstrong MetalFest bigger than ever for 10-year milestone

Armstrong MetalFest slated for July 13-14 at Hassen Memorial Arena

Measles scare at Vancouver airport

An infected passenger flew from India and China into B.C. on June 23

Most Read