Patrick Fox. (Canadian Press photo)

B.C. man convicted of criminally harassing ex-wife online denied bail

Patrick Fox was convicted of illegally possessing a firearm and criminal harassment

A provincial court judge has denied bail to a British Columbia man who is accused of breaching a probation order after he was convicted of criminally harassing his ex-wife through a revenge website.

The provincial prosecution service says Patrick Fox is charged with failing to report as directed to a probation officer, leaving B.C. without permission from his probation officer, and attending within 100 metres of the United States border.

READ MORE: B.C. man who created ‘revenge porn’ website charged with probation breach

Fox was sentenced in November 2017 to nearly four years in prison and three years’ probation for illegally possessing a firearm and criminal harassment.

Fox’s trial in B.C. Supreme Court heard he mounted an online harassment campaign against Desiree Capuano, who lives in the U.S.

The trial heard Fox sent Capuano hundreds of threatening emails and set up a website that falsely maligned her as a white supremacist, drug addict and child abuser and also posted personal information about her family, friends and colleagues.

The RCMP has said it arrested Fox on April 4 in Burnaby.

The Canadian Press

