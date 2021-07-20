A fallen camp stove was to blame for a small fire that ignited near Kamloops. RCMP said a man was arrested and charged under the Wildfire Act. (FreePhotos/Pixabay)

A fallen camp stove was to blame for a small fire that ignited near Kamloops. RCMP said a man was arrested and charged under the Wildfire Act. (FreePhotos/Pixabay)

B.C. man charged after camp stove causes fire near Kamloops

Investigators found camp stove had fallen from a post onto grass

  • Jul. 20, 2021 9:50 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A camp stove was the cause of a small fire south of Kamloops along Highway 5A, according to Kamloops RCMP.

The fire started shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.

Kamloops Fire Rescue and Kamloops RCMP attended the fire, which was burning near Running Horse Ranch Road in Knutsford.

Kamloops RCMP media relations officer Crystal Evelyn said police arrived to find KFR soaking the area and knocking down the blaze.

After speaking to witnesses, Evelyn officers arrested a man nearby and charged him under the Wildfire Act, section 10 (3), which can come with a penalty of more than $1,000.

Further investigation revealed the source of the fire was a camp stove that had fallen off a post and into the grass.

Dry conditions in much of the Southern Interior have led to a fire danger rating of “high” or “extreme,” including around Kamloops.

Read more: Wildfire smoke continues to cause air quality issues in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Read more: Wildfire prompts power interruption between Oliver and Osoyoos

contact

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Teen girl, 15, dead after being struck by motorcycle in Kelowna
Next story
Jeff Bezos alongside youngest, oldest 2 people to ever reach edge of space

Just Posted

Emma Alves is seen here on the cover for her second studio album, “Up Late Writing This.” The album will be available on all streaming services beginning July 30. (Submitted)
Cloverdale’s Emma Alves to release new album July 30

Cloverdale BIA president Dean Moore and City of Surrey Film Liaison Officer James Monk received a cheque for $10,000 from the Scriptures Productions Inc. that will go towards the redevelopment of Hawthorne Square. The Scriptures gave the community donation to the BIA after they wrapped filming in Cloverdale after seven months. (Submitted)
BIA gets $10,000 to help redevelop Hawthorne Square

White Rock RCMP recorded 463 traffic police-motorist ‘interactions’ in June 2021, representing a 13 per cent increase over May, when 408 were logged. (White Rock RCMP twitter photos)
White Rock RCMP ‘interact’ with 463 motorists in June

Dolly Parton talks about her “Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol” musical in a promo video posted to Youtube in 2018.
Dolly Parton Christmas musical promised by Arts Club, but touring shows on hold