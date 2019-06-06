Toronto Police say that David Weaver of Nelson will be charged on counts of assault and mischief. (Photo courtesy of Toronto Police Service)

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

A B.C. man accused of swimming naked in a shark tank at a Toronto aquarium has returned home to resume his job as a fishing guide while his case wends its way through the justice system.

David Weaver, of Nelson, recently returned to his home province to work after his bail conditions were relaxed, his lawyer, Blair Drummie, said outside court after a brief hearing in the case Thursday.

WATCH: Trial set for Nelson man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

“He’s a good guy, he really is,” Drummie said. “He loves fishing. He’s a fishing guide.”

On Oct. 12, 2018, Weaver is alleged to have assaulted a man outside Medieval Times, a show where actors playing knights joust and fight for the love the Crown and the crowd.

Two hours later police allege Weaver made his way to Ripley’s Aquarium in downtown Toronto where he bought a ticket, stripped naked and jumped into the facility’s shark tank.

Police caught up with him four days later in Thunder Bay, Ont., where they arrested him and returned him to Toronto.

READ MORE: Nelson man who swam naked with sharks arrested

He was charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm, mischief under $5,000 and mischief interfering with property.

On that Friday night in October, a large crowd was mingling inside the aquarium, some sipping cocktails during a ”jazz night” event.

The aquarium’s general manager has said security footage shows a man walked directly to the tourist attraction’s showpiece “dangerous lagoon” tank, accompanied by a woman, stripped his clothes, hopped a barrier and jumped into the water around 10:30 p.m.

Ripley’s called the act “premeditated and intentional.”

The story made headlines around the world when videos surfaced on social media. Those videos, taken by patrons, show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels.

Weaver’s lawyer has asked the court to deal separately with the two alleged incidents from that night.

He said Weaver returned to B.C. on May 1 and is doing well. Before going home, Weaver had a court-imposed condition to live with his mother in Burlington, Ont., Drummie said. He was also ordered to seek counselling for alcohol abuse and anger management.

“He did well on his first stint on bail, didn’t break any conditions and he found employment,” Drummie said, adding that the Crown attorney agreed to let Weaver go home.

Weaver was not in court on Thursday.

His case is next in court on Aug. 7, and a two-day trial has been set for mid-September.

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey FreshCo locations to open in July
Next story
Mission man charged following after-hours robbery in North Delta

Just Posted

Annual fair for ‘sheep enthusiasts’ arrives in Cloverdale this Saturday

Wool ‘n Ewe A-Fair is a showcase, auction, learning opportunity all in one

South Surrey residents call for action on old-growth forests

Resident presented MLA Stephanie Cadiuex a letter, asking for change in forestry industry

Residents group protests against proposed 35-storey North Delta highrise

Neighbours say the project is out of line with the OCP, cite concerns about traffic and livability

THE SCENE

Arts and entertainment on the Semiahmoo Peninsula

In badminton, Surrey school nets six straight provincial championships

Fraser Heights Firehawks fly again at 16-team tourney in Victoria

UPDATE: Police looking for semi-truck in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run

Marine Way and Boundary Road closed until further notice as police investigate

Fraser Valley Comic and Collectibles Show debuting in Abbotsford in June

Inaugural event set for Matsqui Community Hall on Father’s Day

June snowfall expected on southern B.C. highways

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

North Delta happenings: week of June 6

Events and community listings for North Delta

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

VIDEO: Hometown Heroes Lottery show home in Abbotsford

Eagle Mountain property one of nine grand prize options for fundraising event

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club’s latest protest

Most Read