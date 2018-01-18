B.C. man, 21, accused of impersonating a police officer

Arrest warrant issued for Surrey man after two women in a vehicle in Langley chased by fake cop car

Bryce Scott Telford, 21, of Surrey is wanted for using means to impersonate a police officer for an incident in Langley on Dec. 2 where it’s alleged he used police emergency lights in his vehicle to pull over two women. RCMP photo

An arrest warrant has been issued for Bryce Scott Telford who is accused of impersonating a police officer and getting two women in a vehicle to pull over in Langley. When the women realized the person who pulled them over was not a real officer, the driver sped away as the fake police SUV gave chase.

Telford, 21, has now been charged with using means to impersonate a police officer.

It was on Dec. 2, when police were called by a distraught woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that was being followed.

The suspect vehicle was described as a black Chevrolet Tahoe. The Tahoe pulled in behind the complainant in the Brookswood area and activated what appeared to be police emergency lights in the windshield and front grill of the vehicle, said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

The driver in the complainant’s vehicle pulled over to the side of the road and the Tahoe pulled in front in an apparent attempt to block their path, said police.

When the women realized the Tahoe’s occupants were not real police officers, they sped away and the Tahoe gave chase.

The women pulled into a gas station parking lot and told the suspect that police had been called. The driver of the Tahoe then left the area.

Police were able to identify an individual they believe to be responsible for the events of Dec. 2 and charges have been laid. The black Tahoe has been located and seized by investigators.

Telford, of Surrey, is wanted for using means to personate a police officer. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information that might assist police to locate and arrest Telford, is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222.-TIPS.

 

A man used blue and red lights on a Chevy Tahoe posing as a police officer to pull over two victims in Langley on Dec. 2. Web image

Previous story
Man convicted of pinching girl’s bottom in Surrey Safeway loses second appeal
Next story
Suspected Toronto serial killer targeting gay community arrested

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP close down portion of 32nd Avenue after reports of crash involving police vehicle

Road closed from 168th Street to 176th Street in Surrey

Man convicted of pinching girl’s bottom in Surrey Safeway loses second appeal

Judge finds no reasonable possibility of success

Langley ball hockey group rounding up equipment

A new initiative will help provide equipment for families facing financial hardship.

Clayton Community Farmer’s Market set to start this summer

Vendors, buskers, food trucks and volunteers welcome to apply

Body found in Ladner Harbour deemed not suspicious, Delta police say

The investigation remains ongoing

B.C. cougar kitten rescued after mother struck by vehicle

Conservation Officers find home for young kitten found dehydrated and frostbitten near Williams Lake

Sexsmith set to suit up for Giants

Vancouver signs ninth overall pick in 2017 WHL bantam draft

Women’s March Canada Fraser Valley slated for Saturday morning

It’s a march for women’s rights and social justice for the most marginalized

Police investigate sexual assault of teen girl on Abbotsford school grounds

Incident occurred Wednesday night on elementary school grounds

B.C. man, 21, accused of impersonating a police officer

Arrest warrant issued for Surrey man after two women in a vehicle in Langley chased by fake cop car

Opinion: Dare to be smarter

Just say no works for more than just substance abuse

‘Sing Me a Song’ about B.C. for a chance at $1,000 contest prize

Entries due by March 30 for lieutenant-governor’s British Columbia-themed competition

Former B.C. fire chief gets seven months for possession of child porn

The 63-year-old pleaded guilty during a brief hearing last year to one count

B.C. VIEWS: Public school ‘crisis’ doesn’t exist

More teachers pour in, union wants results suppressed

Most Read