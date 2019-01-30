Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz (L) and Clerk of the Legislative Assembly Craig James have denied allegations in a report released by House Speaker Darryl Plecas – but that didn’t stop a group of Victoria musicians from turning the scandal into a song. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms)

B.C. Legislature spending scandal inspires satirical song

Victoria musicians release song All Part of the Uniform

It’s time to face the music when it comes to the B.C. Legislature spending scandal – literally.

A group of Victoria musicians is capitalizing on a debacle that saw Speaker Darryl Plecas oust two officials for excessive spending on trips, magazine subscriptions, alcohol and most peculiarly – a wood splitter, by releasing a song called, All Part of the Uniform.

Alan Cassels and musical friends Dave Bigsby and Dave Kettlewell posted the song to Soundcloud on Wednesday.

Cassels said it may be the first of its kind “to feature a wood splitter.”

“Nice watches, and cufflinks, and biking magazines Subscriptions galore, for when they’re thinkin’ of Palm Springs,” reads the chorus. “All this graft might make us very bitter, but the queerest of all, is the legislative wood splitter.”

RELATED: Plecas report: Thousands spent on trips, booze, magazine and a wood splitter

RELATED: Speaker Darryl Plecas says ‘justice’ needed for legislature employees


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
50 patients, staff sick after gastrointestinal illness outbreak at B.C. hospital
Next story
Safe Surrey Coalition council members a no-show at forum on city’s policing future

Just Posted

Arrest warrant issued for Anhad Virk in connection to Surrey stabbing

Surrey RCMP say Virk, 21, has been charged after a ‘targeted’ stabbing in Newton last year

Freezing temperatures, and possible snow, headed for the Lower Mainland

Environment Canada says a cold air system will head through B.C., starting in the central interior

Safe Surrey Coalition council members a no-show at forum on city’s policing future

Council’s plan to replace RCMP city police force came under scrutiny at Surrey Board of Trade forum

Canucks’ business boss works the bench with minor hockey team in Surrey

NHL team’s chief executive, Trent Carroll, gets pro tips for Bantam squad he helps coach

North Delta high school to host outdoor program for at-risk youth

Take A Hike Foundation teaches youth social and emotional life skills in the B.C. wilderness

Analysis: A smooth transition for B.C. NDP in Nanaimo byelection

Blow to B.C. Greens, John Horgan’s hold on power remains slim

UPDATE: NDP candidate wins Nanaimo byelection

Sheila Malcolmson earned about 49 per cent of the vote; all ballot boxes now counted

Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 B.C. strip mall shooting

Conor D’Monte, formerly of the UN gang, is wanted in the death of Red Scorpions’ Kevin LeClair

B.C. Legislature spending scandal inspires satirical song

Victoria musicians release song All Part of the Uniform

Bruce McArthur guilty plea sparks call to widen missing persons review

Toronto police spent 18 months looking into disappearance of three missing men before concluding no foul play

Chilliwack school trustee wants 30% raise

Trustee Darrell Furgason asked the board to raise their salaries from $19,293 to $25,000

New Westminster becomes first in B.C. to enact bylaw against ‘renovictions’

City unanimously approved bylaw ammendment for more strict conditions for developers

B.C. paramedics to be trained in at-home care for seriously ill, end-of-life patients

Program’s goal is to better serve patients in palliative care and reduce unnecessary trips to the ER

COLUMN: How you can get the government’s confidential stuff

The Abbotsford News’ handy guide to asking public bodies for their interesting information

Most Read