B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as new sergeant-at-arms

B.C. legislature Speaker Darryl Plecas suggested his friend and assistant Alan Mullen be appointed as an interim replacement before abrupt suspension of Sergeant at Arms Gary Lenz and Clerk of the House Craig James, B.C. Liberal house leader Mary Polak said Thursday.

Polak told reporters that she and other party house leaders were called to a meeting with Plecas to discuss how to proceed after the appointment of special prosecutors to supervise an investigation into unknown allegations against the top administrators of the legislature.

When Plecas raised the suggestion that Mullen be appointed sergeant at arms on an interim basis, Polak said she and NDP house leader Mike Farnworth said ‘no’ and the meeting was terminated.

MLAs are the final authority on this, found out yesterday about 7month investigation by unqualified person says @Wilkinson4BC #bcleg pic.twitter.com/nJE6buypTc — Tom Fletcher (@tomfletcherbc) November 22, 2018

