B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

An investigation has been launched by the ministry of health into allegations of emergency room doctors and nurses “playing a game guessing the blood alcohol level of Indigenous patients” and possibly others.

“Last night I was made aware of racist practices in emergency room or rooms,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said during a news conference Friday (June 19).

“If confirmed, it is unacceptable and racist.”

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations.

Dix, when pressed by several reporters, would not divulge information surrounding any particular hospital or health authority, citing the investigation.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC governmentracism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Family, friends gather outside B.C. Legislature to grieve Indigenous woman shot by police
Next story
COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in White Rock, Surrey and beyond

Just Posted

Homicide team takes over South Surrey death investigation

Police say woman in her 30s was brought to hospital June 17 with serious injuries

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in White Rock, Surrey and beyond

JUNE 19: B.C. extends emergency rental supplement

LETTER: Dog owners, sports fields are not your own personal off-leash parks

It’s shocking that during COVID-19, dog owners carry on as usual, disregarding laws that don’t suit them

Surrey RCMP say guns, suspected drugs seized from Whalley and Newton homes

Investigation started in May: police

Public pitches in to pay for White Rock community lunch program

White Rock Rotary and city initiative fills gap in services during pandemic

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Family, friends gather outside B.C. Legislature to grieve Indigenous woman shot by police

Healing gathering held at BC Legislature draws hundreds

Railway trespassing is dangerous and illegal, reminds CN police

CN Police Service will be patrolling communities throughout the province this summer

Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain – and now national action

Celebrations will be marked from coast to coast with marches and demonstrations of civil disobedience

‘Totally unacceptable:’ Most independent investigators white, former officers

B.C. only province not to provide number of investigators who identify as a visible minority, person of colour

B.C. extends COVID-19 rental supplement, alters moratorium on evictions

Roughly 85,000 people have qualified for the temporary rental supplement

‘N’ driver with street racing stickers crashes into tree on Vancouver Island

Police chief says stickers are indication of ‘how immature and unaware some drivers are’

700km in on a walk across Canada, B.C. man passes through Okanagan

Benjamin Pinch talks dropping everything to fulfill his lifelong dream of walking across the country

Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province

Most Read