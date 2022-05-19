Craig James, former clerk of the B.C. legislative assembly, arrives back at B.C. Supreme Court after a break from his trial, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. A special prosecutor says British Columbia’s former clerk of the legislative assembly used public funds to enrich himself in "glaring and egregious" ways during closing arguments. James’s defence is expected to present its case Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Craig James, former clerk of the B.C. legislative assembly, arrives back at B.C. Supreme Court after a break from his trial, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. A special prosecutor says British Columbia’s former clerk of the legislative assembly used public funds to enrich himself in "glaring and egregious" ways during closing arguments. James’s defence is expected to present its case Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Former B.C. legislature clerk guilty on one count of fraud, breach of trust

Craig James not guilty of fraud or breach of trust in relation to retirement benefit, woodsplitter

The former clerk of the British Columbia legislature Craig James has been found guilty on one count of breach of trust and one count of frau

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes, of the B.C. Supreme Court, found James guilty of breach of trust and fraud for the purchase of $1,800 in clothes, but not in relation to a myriad of purchases from gift shops on overseas trips.

James was not guilty of breach of trust for collecting a $258,000 long-time service benefit and not guilty of breach of trust in relation to the purchase of a now-infamous wood splitter for “emergencies” at the B.C. legislature that was kept at his home.

James pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud over $5,000 and one count of breach of trust for alleged improper spending.

Crown lawyers have argued James took advantage of weak policies that allowed him to claim a $258,000 retirement allowance, make personal expense claims and buy for the legislature a wood splitter and trailer, which he kept at his home.

They told the court James operated as the CEO of the legislature and had an obligation to follow proper financial guidelines after being informed of shortcomings in standards.

Defence lawyers have said then-Speaker Darryl Plecas was among at least three others who gave approval for equipment that their client expensed in case of an earthquake or other natural disaster.

James resigned in 2019, months after RCMP escorted him off the grounds of the legislature and he was put on administrative leave from a job he’d held for eight years.

—With files from The Canadian Press

