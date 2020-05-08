Courthouse in Victoria is one of the regional courts hearing criminal cases. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups

Most B.C. courts suspended operations in March

B.C. Attorney General David Eby has been appointed to a federal committee chaired by Chief Justice of Canada Richard Wagner to make a path out of the suspension of courtroom proceedings due to COVID-19.

“The committee will focus primarily on the immediate need to restore and stabilize court operations, including the resumption of in-person judicial processes and hearings,” Eby’s ministry said in a statement May 8.

For civil and family court cases, limitation periods were suspended March 27 for Provincial Court, B.C. Supreme Court and B.C. Court of Appeal actions. Provincial court updated its directive April 28, saying people are “strongly discouraged” from attending courthouses in person, with proceedings by audio or videoconference.

RELATED: Civil court time limitations suspended in COVID-19

RELATED: Video hearings in demand for courts, David Eby says

Provincial courts are now dealing with urgent child protection cases and criminal trials and bail hearings for people in custody, public health and safety matters, and other cases determined by judges.

For criminal cases, the province established regional courts in Surrey, Kelowna, Prince George, Vancouver and Victoria.

Eby told The Canadian Press April 24 that video conferencing systems are being put into use for Court of Appeal hearings, and a judicial inquiry into money laundering due to start this year.

Eby has appointed two advisory bodies for the provincial court system, one chaired by former deputy attorney general Allan Seckel that includes former Supreme Court of Canada chief justice Beverley McLachlin.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Surrey Loblaw employee tests positive for COVID-19
Next story
COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Just Posted

South Surrey Loblaw employee tests positive for COVID-19

Company officials say man was not symptomatic at work

Surrey firefighters society donates to youth mental health program, with help of vehicle raffle

Surrey Honda has donated a 2020 CRV to the charitable society

Falling limb hits South Surrey jogger

25-year-old suffers ‘not extensive’ injuries in ‘bizarre’ incident

Surrey RCMP look to identify robbery suspect

Incident happened in the 5900-block of 168th Street, police say

COVID CRUNCH: Agencies uniting to ensure pets are fed

Surrey SPCA, Langley Animal Protection Society, and food banks offering sustenance for dogs and cats

COVID-19 wage subsidy program extended as pandemic pushes millions out of workforce

Economists on average had expected the loss of four million jobs and an unemployment rate of 18 per cent

Three people injured after three motorcycle crashes in three hours in Abbotsford

Police urge motorcyclists and drivers to take care after trio of collisions on Thursday

B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups

Most B.C. courts suspended operations in March

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Island-based initiative promotes gift card sales for cash flow

PHOTOS: Striped dolphin spotted on Haida Gwaii, sparking marine investigation

Animal discovered stranded on Tlell beach, marking first recorded sighting north of Vancouver Island

TransLink scraps layoffs impacting 1,500 employees amid emergency provincial funding

B.C. government pledges public transit will be key to easing COVID-19 restrictions

Family, police confirm boyfriend of missing woman from Hope-area is dead

Searches and fundraising are ongoing to scour areas Parisian was known to frequent

COVID-19: B.C. unemployment rate more than doubles in April

More than 400,000 applied for B.C. emergency benefit

Most Read