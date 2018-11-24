A home on Katzie First Nation in Pitt Meadows, which is receiving $7.8 million for 39 units of on-reserve housing. (File photo)

B.C. invests in 1,100 new homes for Indigenous residents

An injection of $231 million will go to 26 communities across the province.

The B.C. government is investing $231 million to build more than 1,100 new affordable homes for Indigenous residents in 26 communities across the province.

It says the first set of homes selected through a new Indigenous housing fund include nearly 780 off-reserve homes and close to 370 homes on-reserve, making the province the first to invest in on-reserve housing.

Housing Minister Selina Robinson made the announcement today on the Katzie First Nation reserve in Pitt Meadows, which is receiving $7.8 million for 39 units of on-reserve housing for youth, elders and families.

Katzie Chief Grace Leon Cunningham says in a statement she’s extremely grateful that the community’s housing project was approved and the new units will have a significant impact for generations to come.

Robinson says the 1,143 new homes will be built over the next two to four years and are part of a 10-year, $550-million commitment to build 1,750 new social housing units for Indigenous Peoples.

READ MORE: B.C. pledges $550 million for Indigenous housing

Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser says Indigenous residents have faced disproportionately extraordinary housing challenges and stable housing is critical for keeping their communities and families thriving.

The Canadian Press

