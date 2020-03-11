(Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. immigrant group to launch legal clinics for newcomers

The society will use the money to hire lawyers and legal staff for no cost to its clients.

Newcomers to B.C. will get better access to legal help thanks to a $250,000 boost in funding to the Immigrant Services Society of B.C.

The funding, part of the $1 million set aside by the Law Foundation of BC for 2020 funding, will help pay for a legal clinic for recent immigrants.

The society will use the money to hire lawyers and legal staff for no cost to its clients.

“This new legal clinic will serve the very specific and complex legal needs of refugees and immigrants, particularly for highly vulnerable people with complicated cases who might otherwise fall through the cracks,” said Tim Bailey, the foundation’s program director.

Society CEO Patricia Woroch said the legal help “will go a long way towards facilitating their integration into Canadian society.”

ALSO READ: Free app launches to help immigrants, refugees as they settle in B.C.

ALSO READ: Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaimmigrantsLaw and justice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man in custody after he barricaded himself in Whalley supportive housing: Surrey RCMP
Next story
Surrey school closes for the day due to possible positive COVID-19 test

Just Posted

Police release sketch of suspect in North Delta indecent act

Man described as South Asian, about 30 years old, with slim build, black hair and wearing red hoodie

Too early to decide on Surrey Vaisakhi Parade cancellation despite COVID-19 outbreak: Dix

Surrey event attracts more than 500,000 people

Kentucky storyteller brings audience to Big Fib Trailer Park for show in Surrey

Paul Strickland hits Centre Stage with ‘Ain’t True & Uncle False’

Man in custody after he barricaded himself in Whalley supportive housing: Surrey RCMP

Roads in the area were closed during the incident

Surrey CEO’s 100th Ironman is reason to raise $100K to help build new YMCA in city

A landmark race this month for Elizabeth Model in Port Elizabeth, South Africa

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

‘We’re lucky to have him’: Canucks rookie Hughes putting together banner season

Quinn Hughes logged north of 25 minutes nine times in 2019-20

Jackknifed semi causes southbound closures on Coquihalla

Heavy delays are expected heading southbound near Falls Lake

RCMP ask for help identifying male remains found in North Burnaby forest

Police release 3-D skull reconstruction, personal details of man found in March 2019

B.C. man rides the addiction roller coaster with relapses and recoveries

This is part two of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Insights West poll says 28 per cent of B.C. respondents ‘stocking up on home necessities’

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

Most Read