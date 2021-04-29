B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at the B.C. legislature, April 27, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at the B.C. legislature, April 27, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. has 503 in hospital, 853 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Pressure on hospitals at highest level, especially in Lower Mainland

B.C. public health officials recorded another 853 cases of COVID-19 infection Thursday, as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry warned of continued high pressure on the hospital system from seriously ill patients.

There are 503 people in hospital, and “our cases are still much higher than we want them to be,” Henry said April 29. Most of the cases continue to be in the Lower Mainland, where a recreational travel ban is in effect to and from other regions of the province.

There has been one coronavirus-related death in the past 24 hours, in the Interior Health region, for a total of 1,577 province-wide since the pandemic began. Of the new cases, 574 were confirmed in the Fraser Health region, 181 in Vancouver Coastal, 43 in Interior Health, 25 in Northern Health and 30 on Vancouver Island.

“Age is still the most predictive factor for ending up in hospital or in intensive care,” Henry said. “What we have seen in the last week is that is starting to come down again, which is good news, but we know it takes time before hospitalization and people who end up in ICU either recover or end up being transferred back to non-critical care.”

Henry acknowledged that vaccination does not provide total protection, but said rates of infection are 10 times lower.

“We do know that there are some people who have received vaccine who have become infected with COVID-19, but the rates of infection are an order of magnitude lower after immunization, and most of the people in hospital right now are people who have not been immunized, or were within the period of time before their immune system was stimulated by the vaccine,” she said.

B.C.’s age-based, pharmacy-based and high-risk worker vaccination program has delivered 1.7 million doses so far, and public health officials expect that with vaccine supplies increasing through May, all adults should be in a position to register and receive vaccination by mid-June. Registration details are here.

RELATED: Fraser Health apologizes for confusion, stops pop-up clinics

RELATED: Point Roberts wants to vaccinate Canadian property owners

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries following Burnaby head-on collision
Next story
B.C. government needs to ‘take action’ as overdose deaths rise: Surrey-White Rock MLA

Just Posted

Food Trucks sell their goods at a drive-thru festival at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds April 24. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Food truck festival visited Cloverdale April 24-25

Cloverdale Fairgrounds hosted food fest on wheels

A sign at a pop-up vaccine clinic at Newton Athletic Park on Tuesday (April 27) telling people the clinic was already at capacity by noon. Both Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Victoria Lee have apologized for the way the clinics were rolled out in high-transmission neighbourhoods. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey pop-up vaccine clinic ‘got a life of its own that was not anticipated’: Henry

Fraser Health’s top doctor says Newton clinic wasn’t officially announced because of long lines

Surrey RCMP say Hailey Leblond was last seen on April 18, 2021, in the area of the 10600-block of and 138th Street.
Police ask for your help to find missing woman in Surrey

Hailey Leblond was last seen April 18 around the 10600-block of 138th Street

Norm Lipinski, Chief Constable of the Surrey Police Service.
Surrey Police Service ‘strategic plans’ will be focus of chief’s Digital Town Hall

May 11 online event hosted by Surrey Board of Trade

TEASER PHOTO of wrestler John Tenta
SURREY NOW & THEN: John ‘Earthquake’ Tenta wrestled around world before death 15 years ago

Surrey Now & Then is a weekly look back at Surrey-area landmark sites, events and people

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
VIDEO: Anti-fogging masks that are compatible for MRIs to be created at B.C. factory

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

Lawn-watering restrictions come into effect across Metro Vancouver starting May 1. (Black Press Media files)
Metro Vancouver water restrictions take effect May 1, ahead of year’s driest months

Residents and businesses will be able to water their lawns two designated mornings each week

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is the B.C. Liberal labour critic. (Hansard TV)
No injured worker funds for COVID-19 sick pay, B.C. Liberals say

Premier has suggested WorkSafeBC an option to cover costs

Mounties came upon the aftermath of a head-on collision involving two vehicles Wednesday (April 28) shortly after 3 p.m. on Canada Way and Hazelmere Street. (Burnaby RCMP)
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries following Burnaby head-on collision

Mounties make appeal for witnesses to crash that snarled Canada Way traffic for hours Wednesday

Emergency services attend the scene of a collision just north of Hixon Thursday morning, April 29, which has closed Highway 97. (Mary Sword photo)
2 dead after head-on crash near Prince George; speed a factor, RCMP say

Prince George RCMP say speed may be a factor

Composer Jordan Nobles in a photo posted to his website (jordannobles.com).
‘Apollo Initiative’ unites 350 young B.C. musicians in streamed concert for mental health

It’s free to watch May 7, with donations encouraged to Canadian Mental Health Association

A woman, left, prepares to inject herself with an unknown substance as a man sits in a wheelchair outside Insite, the supervised consumption site, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. street drugs poisoned with benzos could lead to ‘catastrophic’ overdoses: advocate

Public Safety Ministry says drugs containing benzodiazepines were detected in 51% of deaths in February

Most Read