Laurie Embree speaking outside B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver (Protect The Inlet/Flickr)

B.C. grandma, 70, gets 7 days in jail for pipeline protest

Laurie Embree called the law ‘unjust’ in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

A grandmother and 70-year-old 108 Mile resident has been sentenced to seven days behind bars in relation to a string of pipeline protests outside the Kinder Morgan Westride Marine Terminal in Burnaby.

Laurie Embree received her sentence from a B.C. Supreme Court judge after pleading guilty to in a courtoom in Vancouver Tuesday morning.

Embree was arrested on June 19 after refusing to leave the terminal, despite a court injunction.

In a news release, activist group Protect the Inlet said Crown had argued for 14 days in custody, but representatives of the protectors questioned the “drive to punish those standing for climate justice and Indigenous rights.”

In her statement before sentencing, Embree said she has lived 70 years abiding by the law but that laws have historically supported injustices that others need to stand up to.

READ MORE: Elizabeth May pleads guilty, fined $1,500 in pipeline protests

READ MORE: Kennedy Stewart pleads guilty after in pipeline case

“This law sir, that you have created, and that I, and many others are peacefully challenging, is unjust,” she said.

Embree was one of nine arrestees that appeared in court Tuesday. The eight others, including former president of the BC Teachers Federation Susan Lambert, each made their first hearing appearance.

They are set to be sentenced on Aug. 15, and face a maximum of seven days in custody and $5,000 in fines.

Kinder Morgan is set to ramp up its construction of the now-federally-owned Trans Mountain project in August, which will twin the current pipeline between Alberta and B.C.

It was announced in May the project would be bought by the Liberal federal government for an estimated $4.5 bilion.

B.C. grandma, 70, gets 7 days in jail for pipeline protest

