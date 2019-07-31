(Black Press Media files)

UPDATE: Education ministry says ‘tabulation anomaly’ in B.C. Grade 12 marks fixed

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

A “tabulation error” that left many Grade 12 students with lower-than-expected final marks has been resolved as of Wednesday morning, according to the B.C. education ministry.

Earlier this week, many B.C. students and parents had received incorrect high school transcripts with grades lower than what they had expected.

In a statement Wednesday morning, a spokesperson said “the ministry has now resolved the issue with student exam transcripts and the revised transcripts will be posted today.”

All B.C. secondary schools and post-secondary institutions have been contacted, a spokesperson said, and the ministry is working on reaching out to Canadian and out-of-country post-secondary schools.

Jay Chalke, B.C.’s Ombudsperson, said a statement he is monitoring the ministry’s response and that students and parents should be “proactively” told about what to do if they are affected.

“I am concerned about this error and the impact it may have on students across B.C.,” said Chalke. “This is a very stressful time for students as they make future education plans. I urge the ministry to not only address the technical issue but to also identify and remedy any individual impacts.”

