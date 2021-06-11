The Dexcom G6 (Dexcom) continuous glucose monitor will now be covered through BC Pharmacare.

B.C. government announces medical device coverage for people with diabetes

‘This is an amazing life- and sanity-saving device.’

The provincial government has expanded BC Pharmacare coverage to allow British Columbians living with diabetes easier access to the Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitor (CGM).

CGMs automatically track glucose levels in real time.

Without a CGM, monitoring of blood glucose for diabetics involves a finger poke to draw blood, which is then applied to a strip, so a machine can calculate the numbers.

“You must constantly be aware of your blood glucose number, (because) if it gets too high for too long, you can develop both acute and long-term complications,” said Comox Valley mom Lisa Christensen, whose daughter, Lisa, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2017. “If it gets too low, you are in danger of unconsciousness, or if you do not receive help it could lead to potential death.”

With CGMs, a small sensor is attached to the skin on a patient’s abdomen or upper buttock, eliminating the need for the finger poke.

Lisa has been championing the expanded Pharmacare coverage for the past year, ever since Lillithe was introduced to the Dexcom G6, about 18 months ago. The Christensens received a grant from a charity to access funds for the monitor.

“This is an amazing life- and sanity-saving device,” said Lisa, in a previous interview with Black Press. “The accuracy of the G6 has been pretty much spot on for us, you can dose insulin without the need for painful finger pokes. Because of the transmitting ability of the device, both my husband and I can access the blood glucose at any time on our phones.”

RELATED: Comox Valley mom calls on government to fund breakthrough diabetes monitoring system

The Christensens, and many other B.C. families, and advocacy groups, have been pressuring the government to expand the Pharmasave coverage to include the Dexcom G6.

On Friday morning (June 11), Lisa sat in on the announcement, via Zoom.

“Our family has been very lucky, because a charity was funding our (Dexcom) but it has always been very front of my mind to get this coverage for everyone because not everyone can access (charitable funds),” she said. “Everyone now will have access to an indispensable management tool. They are going to be able to see their numbers in real time, to make better, more informed decisions. This technology pretty much prevents dangerous lows from even happening, because you can see them coming before it gets to be a problem. Families will be able to sleep well at night because they will know that the Dexcom is on guard and an alert will be sent to their phone if anything begins to go out of range.”

The Dexcom G6 sensor lasts 10 days before it must be replaced, and the Dexcom G6 transmitter can be used for 90 days.

The government estimates approximately 20,000 families will benefit from the announcement in the first three years.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Health, the Dexcom G6 CGM will be a limited-coverage benefit, meaning coverage is available to people with diabetes who meet the special authority criteria for CGMs. For patients who receive special authority approval, coverage will be provided to people enrolled in Fair PharmaCare and to those with PharmaCare coverage through Plan C (income assistance), Plan F (children in the At Home program) or Plan W (First Nations health benefits).

Special authority grants coverage to a drug, medical supply, or device that otherwise would not be eligible for full coverage. British Columbians are encouraged to register for the income-based Fair PharmaCare drug coverage plan.

Click here for more details.

See your family physician for more details.

terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Healthcarepharmacare plan

Previous story
Surrey murderer loses appeal in 2011 Christmas eve shooting in Newton
Next story
Teacher’s elbow injury case against Surrey School District, WorkSafeBC struck by judge

Just Posted

Scales of Justice, Image courtesy Creative Outlet Scales of Justice, Image courtesy Creative Outlet
Teacher’s elbow injury case against Surrey School District, WorkSafeBC struck by judge

Judge says processes put in place by legislation, collective agreement must be followed

Lorraine Gibson, 90, received a COVID-19 immunization at the South Surrey Park and Ride vaccination clinic. (File photo: Aaron Hinks)
Surrey has had 25% of B.C.’s total COVID-19 cases

Surrey recorded 4,012 cases in May

Vancouver law courts. (File photo)
Surrey murderer loses appeal in 2011 Christmas eve shooting in Newton

Bradley McPherson, 28, was shot in the back of the head during an after-hours house party

Warren Brundage with “Beans” the rabbit. (Submitted photo)
Surrey RCMP hot on bunny trail, investigating Newton man who claims he ‘rescued’ rabbit

Warren Brundage questions RCMP’s use of time and resources as investigation continues into whether rabbit was rescued or stolen

Pre-pandemic photo shows Team Canada field hockey player Scott Tupper (middle, in red) with Laurie Nociar’s Grade 7 students of 2019-20, in a Classroom Champions meeting with the athlete mentor. (submitted photo)
‘Like a movie’: Surrey students see Classroom Champion score big field hockey win with Team Canada

Field trip in 2019 was special for all involved, including athlete mentor Scott Tupper

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Social visits have been allowed since COVID-19 vaccination has been offered in all care homes. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. prepares mandatory vaccination for senior care homes

180 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Friday, one more death

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The arrest south of Winnipeg occurred before Bernier was to arrive at a protest in the city. (Twitter/Maxime Bernier)
Maxime Bernier arrested following anti-rules rallies in Manitoba: RCMP

He’s been charged with exceeding public gathering limits and violating Manitoba’s requirement to self-isolate

Cruise ship passengers arrive at the port of Ketchikan, Alaska in 2018. Cruise lines have begun booking passengers for trips from Seattle to Alaska as early as this July, bypassing B.C. ports that are not allowed to have visitors until March 2022 under a Canadian COVID-19 restrictions. (Michael Penn/Juneau Empire)
B.C. doesn’t depend on U.S. law to attract cruise ships, Horgan says

Provinces to get update next week on Canada’s border closure

An employee holds a lower THC strand of marijuana at their store in Vancouver, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Guns, $60K worth of pot products seized in commercial bust: Vancouver police

‘Knowing these illegal weapons are in shops around the city poses a risk to the public,’ says Const. Tania Visintin

This young fledgling white raven was spotted in the Coombs area on May 16. (Mike Yip photo)
Expert says 2 sets of parents producing rare white ravens on Vancouver Island

One of the iconic birds is currently recovering at wildlife centre after being rescued

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for the G7 Summit, at the airport in Newquay, United Kingdom, Thursday, June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Details on Canada’s vaccine sharing plan coming Sunday, up to 100 million doses

Canada’s high commissioner to the UK says details will come after the G7 summit

Conservative MP Tom Kmiec waves to the crowd during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 8, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Newborn daughter’s death inspires MP’s bill on bereavement leave for parents

Conservative MP Tom Kmiec says a day or two off not enough for some grieving parents

Most Read