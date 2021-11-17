(Unsplash photo)

(Unsplash photo)

B.C. flood, slide evacuees can refill emergency prescription at any pharmacy

Service available to all evacuated across the province

Thousands of British Columbians have had to leave with a moment’s notice, packing up whatever belongs they can before their community is evacuated.

The B.C. Pharmacy Association said that all evacuees can get an emergency supply of their prescription from any B.C. pharmacy.

Residents of several communities across B.C. have been evacuated due to massive flooding, including in parts of Abbotsford and Chilliwack and Princeton and all of Merritt. Many others have been cut off from their homes and communities by landslides, including along Hwy. 1, 3, 7 and 99.

READ MORE: B.C. storm disrupts supply chain, could have lasting impacts on economy: experts

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBreaking Newsflooding

Previous story
B.C. residents will not receive the emergency alert test today as flood response continues
Next story
Honest folks turn in cash they found to cops, in Newton and Guildford

Just Posted

Volunteers at the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib prep meals for shipment to those stranded in Hope. (Facebook/Amarjit Singh Dhadwar photo)
Surrey volunteers ship 3,000 meals to flood-stranded Hope

File photo
Surrey’s economic rebound driven by health care, natural resources, public admin, tech

Now-Leader file photo
Honest folks turn in cash they found to cops, in Newton and Guildford

Surrey’s Tree Lighting Festival returns Saturday, Nov. 20 at Surrey Civic Plaza. The day-long festival runs from noon to 10 p.m., with immersive light displays, live music, a Holiday Market, food trucks, free hot chocolate and family activities. Admission is free, and all the details are posted to surrey.ca/treelighting. (File photo: City of Surrey)
SURREY EVENTS: Tree Lighting Festival returns, plus concerts, comedy, more (Nov. 17 & beyond)