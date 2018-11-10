Qualicum First Nation Chief Michael Recalma, councillor Tanna Weir and Donna Kennedy put a tarp to cover the cenotaph that was vandalized with a painting of a racial slur. (Michael Briones/Parksville Qualicum Beach)

B.C. First Nation graveyard vandalized with racial slur

The plaque on a memorial was also stolen and the sprinkler system was damaged

The Qualicum First Nation graveyard has been vandalized, with a disturbing racial slur spray painted on a memorial for one of the community’s beloved members.

Tanna Weir, a councillor with the First Nation, said the graffiti that targets Indigenous peoples was discovered on Friday by her brother-in-law. The plaque on the memorial was also stolen and the sprinkler system was damaged.

Weir, along with Qualicum First Nation Chief Michael Recalma and fellow councillor Donna Kennedy, were at the site Saturday morning located in a remote area in Qualicum Bay. They said they were upset and disheartened with what they saw.

“This has never happened in this community ever,” said Recalma. “That’s the shocking part after all this years.”

Although the place is secluded, they said they’ve never seen anybody partying in the area.

“It’s a very quiet place and have been left alone, until now,” said Kennedy.

Weir shared the incident on her Facebook page and in that short time, she said he had many people come forward wishing to help wipe out the demeaning words.

One gentleman, she said, who works with granite has offered to wipe off the ugly words.

The memorial has now been covered by a tarp until the painting is removed. Recalma said they do not know how much it would cost to clean off the paint and also repair the sprinkler.

“We have an offer to remove it and if they are successful, perfect,” said Recalma.

Recalma said they do not have any idea who is responsible and are now asking the public for any information.

The vandalism was reported to the Oceanside RCMP.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. government details regulations, changes in ICBC overhaul
Next story
Biking relay race around the world comes to B.C.

Just Posted

Cloverdale farm boy took to the trenches in the First World War

Harry Triggs’ name lives on in Canada’s Vimy Memorial

Petition created to keep Surrey RCMP

Petitioners ask public safety minister to not endorse council’s decision to pull out of RCMP contract

BC RCMP’s commanding officer says Surrey mayor ‘undermining’ public trust, confidence in policing

Doug McCallum released statement shortly after fatal shooting, emphasizing ‘need’ for city police force

Surrey RCMP seeks public’s help to find missing 52-year-old man

Police say Wayne Raulick was last seen Nov. 7 in the 16500-block of Fraser Highway

Surrey RCMP looking for witnesses to assault in Guildford area

Police say a man was assaulted in a parking lot in the 14500-block of 144A Ave.

VIDEO: Sneak peek at the new Seymour suspension bridge

All forms of pedestrian activity will be able to cross the bridge over the Seymour River next month

Biking relay race around the world comes to B.C.

Bike Jamboree is a Polish project that aims to bike 35,000 km and through 21 different countries

B.C. First Nation graveyard vandalized with racial slur

The plaque on a memorial was also stolen and the sprinkler system was damaged

B.C. government details regulations, changes in ICBC overhaul

Pre-approved services, accident benefit caps and how ICBC defines injuries part of update

5 to start your day

TransLink CEO says SkyTrain possible but questions budget, convicted child abductor moves to Vancouver and more

B.C. bull rider retires after death of fellow rider linked to head trauma

Quesnel’s Matt O’Flynn, 28, was a friend of the late Ty Pozzobon

Headstone to honour family killed in disastrous shipwreck 100 years ago

Maritime Museum of British Columbia is installing a headstone for the O’Brien family members, who were among more than 350 people killed

Postal workers strike at key B.C. processing hub as negotiations continue

Since Oct. 22, Canada Post says the strikes have shut down its operations in more than 150 communities across the country

Sabres rally late for 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver still an impressive 4-0-2 in last six games

Most Read