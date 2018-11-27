Crews attempt to free a pedestrian pinned under an RV early Tuesday morning. (Ragnar Haagen/News staff)

B.C. firefighters free pedestrian pinned under RV

The Vancouver Island man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A pedestrian remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on Douglas Street at View Street.

First responders spent roughly 20 minutes extracting a man pinned under an older model Dodge recreational vehicle. The camper was turning left from View onto Douglas when it struck a man who was believed to be on a skateboard.

Impairment may have been a factor, Sgt. Karie Cochrane said on scene.

Crews used blocks and jacks to lift the rear passenger side while paramedics stood ready nearby. The person under the vehicle was conscious when freed just before 7 a.m. and taken to hospital with multiple injuries.

“It was quite the operation to do that because the man was quite tangled up underneath the vehicle. His body was not underneath the wheel but he was trapped underneath the axle,” Cochrane said.

“I don’t know the extent of whether it’s life-threatening or not at this point, but they are serious injuries.”

VicPD is waiting to confirm what the signal lights were at the time of the incident, but believe the driver had a green light.

“But he still would have to yield to people in the crosswalk.”

The intersection was closed to traffic for roughly four hours.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Fentanyl-focused ‘Painkiller’ doc movie screened Thursday in Surrey
Next story
LNG, ride hailing highlights of fall for B.C. Premier John Horgan

Just Posted

Surrey man arrested after Vancouver senior found dead in apartment

Elizabeth Poulin was found dead in her apartment by a relative

‘Canada’s first organic pharmaceutical company’ based in Surrey

One of the founders grew up in Surrey

Fentanyl-focused ‘Painkiller’ doc movie screened Thursday in Surrey

Q&A to follow film at Surrey City Hall theatre

Armed with 17,000 tonnes of salt, Surrey launches snow plow tracker

City has launched an online tool so residents can keep tabs on where snow trucks are and see which roads have been plowed

Schaefer ‘relieved of duties’ as Surrey Eagles head coach

Assistant coach Linden Saip to take over BCHL team’s top job on interim basis

Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Amid B.C. ride-sharing battle, Canucks declare sponsorship deal with Lyft

Vancouver team owner Francesco Aquilini is a vocal ride-sharing advocate

Saskatchewan proposes controversial trespass law

The law would require landowner permission which could lead to clashes

B.C. firefighters free pedestrian pinned under RV

The Vancouver Island man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Seniors assaulted, tied up in home invasion on Vancouver Island

Sawmill owner offers $5,000 for information leading to arrest as Nanaimo RCMP search for suspects

Children’s book an important legacy for family who called small B.C. town home during tragic time

i am I ’ was written by Shawn Eastland before his death in 2010.

‘Real-time’ signs, better speakers coming for SkyTrain

Hundreds of new signs, cameras and speakers will be installed

Canada’s auto industry at risk if GM closes Oshawa plant, union president says

GM president warned he was ready to have his members take job action unless the plant stays open

Most Read