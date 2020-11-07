The B.C. Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)

The B.C. Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)

B.C. Ferries worker fired for bullying has Labour Relations Board complaint dismissed

Employee who worked in Nanaimo brought co-worker to tears with insult

A ferry worker who was fired for bullying and harassment and complained to the B.C. Labour Relations Board had his case dismissed last week.

The former B.C. Ferries employee, referred to as B.M. in the legal documents, complained that the B.C. Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union violated the Labour Relations Code by failing to grieve his firing.

He was fired in November 2019, with the ferry corporation outlining in writing the reasons for termination including instances of “explosive behaviour, [his] continued disrespectful and intimidating conduct towards [his] co-workers and supervisors and [his] blatant disregard to company policy.”

According to the termination letter, B.C. Ferries said the worker made “threatening statements” about a co-worker, “misused CCTV security camera access” while sending co-workers “on a wild goose chase,” mocked a disabled co-worker and brought another co-worker to tears with an insult.

“Bullying and harassment in the workplace is a very serious matter and cannot occur under any circumstances,” noted B.M.’s termination letter.

A few days after his firing, he was in communication with his union and confirmed that he did not wish to proceed with a grievance regarding his termination, but wished to be reimbursed for a $750 counselling expense claim that he hadn’t filed. He was reimbursed about two months later, at which time he asked if he could change his mind about filing a grievance and was told it was too late.

In B.M.’s complaint to the labour relations board, he suggested that his e-mail correspondence with the union didn’t mean that he had formally agreed not to file a grievance. He took issue with a formal reprimand he received six months before he was fired, and also said being transferred from the Coastal Inspiration at Duke Point to the Coastal Renaissance at Departure Bay “was a setup to have false allegations brought forth to have me terminated.”

The B.C. Labour Relations Board panel, in its decision Oct. 27, found that the union expressly informed B.M. of the review process for grieving his firing. The panel found no evidence supporting B.M.’s claims that the union was motivated to avoid such a process.

“The union did not act with reckless and blatant disregard with respect to the discharge but rather, represented the complainant in a manner wholly consistent with the complainant’s express, informed instructions to negotiate and accept the resolution, and the union’s duty of fair representation,” the decision noted.

READ ALSO: RCMP will board B.C. Ferries vessels to help enforce health and safety regulations

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries issues one-year travel bans to aggressive, abusive passengers


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Outbreaks declared at long-term care facilities in Delta, Surrey and Langley

Just Posted

War artist Richard Jack portrays the Canadian stand during the Second Battle of Ypres (22 April to 25 May 1915). Jack did not witness the battle. He painted this enormous work of art (canvas size: 12 feet x 19 feet) in his London studio. Jack’s painting remains an iconic work from the First World War. (Canadian War Museum, 19710261-0161)
The poppy’s journey to become a sacred symbol began in 1915

The Second Battle of Ypres inspired ‘In Flanders Fields’

Bob Milliken discusses the crisis of plastic in the oceans. (Contributed photo)
Surrey seniors connect through storytelling on video

Tales of blazing new trails, survival and compassion shared

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey sawmill’s obligations with Interfor didn’t burn with the fires, judge decides

Judge says MacKenzie Sawmill Ltd. not ‘permanently’ released from agreement to provide lumber giant with wood chips

Northcrest Care Centre in North Delta. (Google Maps screenshot)
Outbreaks declared at long-term care facilities in Delta, Surrey and Langley

Fraser Health says three residents and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19

Dr. Tahmeena Ali of HealthVue South Surrey Medical Clinic is to be recognized tonight by the College of Family Physicians of Canada and the Foundation for Advancing Family Medicine. (Contributed photo/healthvuemedical.com screenshot)
South Surrey family doctor recognized with national award

Dr. Tahmeena Ali to receive Reg L. Perkin Award

On Thursday, Nov. 12 people will be celebrating Fancy Rat & Mouse Day. Seen here on July 29, 2020 is Mercy, a rat who was up for adoption at the Chilliwack SPCA earlier this year. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 8 to 14

Fancy Rat & Mouse Day, Origami Day and World Diabetes Day are all coming up this week

The B.C. Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. Ferries worker fired for bullying has Labour Relations Board complaint dismissed

Employee who worked in Nanaimo brought co-worker to tears with insult

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The BCAFN hosted its 15th annual special Chiefs assembly in March 2019 in Merritt. (BC Assembly of First Nations Facebook photo)
Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are seeking a three-year term

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Pixabay photo)
LETTER: Joint replacement wait times in B.C.

Arthritis society’s call for government to make reducing wait times a priority

An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world's largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

When someone doesn’t have a medical mask, the facility must provide one

VPD crest (VPD handout)
Police probe 2 unprovoked attacks on East Asian women in Vancouver

The attacks appear to involve different suspects

(Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: All four lanes through Massey Tunnel now open

Northbound lanes were closed after an oversize vehicle struck a sprinkler head

Most Read