B.C. father charged with child pornography involving daughter

WARNING: This story may be disturbing to readers

A 37-year-old B.C. man is facing criminal charges for allegedly making and distributing child pornography of his own daughter.

The Fort St. John man was arrested Feb. 8 after a joint investigation involving Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation team, the RCMP and the United States’ National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

A tip led to the investigation, which quickly identified the images in question and connected them to the accused.

“Our primary concern was the health and well-being of that child. Once we received that tip, our investigators sprang into action and made an arrest as quickly as possible,” said Sgt. Randy Poon with Alberta’s ICE team.

The man is charged with making, distributing, possessing and accessing child pornography, as well as several firearms offences.

He is in custody, and his name is not being released under a publication ban. Children’s services is also involved.

