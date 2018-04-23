The value of farmland in the Okanagan rose by 5.7 per cent in 2017. (Wikimedia Commons)

B.C. farmland values grew at slower rate in 2017: report

Vancouver Island saw the highest growth in the province

B.C.’s farmland continues to increase in value, but it’s doing so at a slower rate, a new report says.

Farmland property values rose just 2.7 per cent in 2017, down from 8.2 per cent in 2016 and 6.5 per cent in 2015, Farm Credit Canada said Monday.

Increases of less than one per cent in northern B.C. and the Cariboo-Chilcotin tempered the strong growth seen in southern and coastal B.C.

READ MORE: Are tax breaks for hobby farmers driving up the price of agricultural land?

Vancouver Island saw a spike of 23.6 per cent, while the south coast saw values go up by 13.9 per cent.

Interior B.C. saw middle-of-the-pack growth with 2.7 per cent in the Thompson-Nicola area, 5.7 per cent in the Okanagan and 4.5 per cent in the Kootenays.

The Okanagan had the highest price per acre of all of B.C. at $91,978 while the island had the lowest at $41,784.

“Farm operations need to be cautious in regions where the growth rate of farmland values has exceeded that of farm incomes in recent years,” said J.P. Gervais, the organization’s chief agricultural economist.

“The good news is Canadian farms are generally in a strong financial position when it comes to net cash income and their balance sheets.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey murder victim’s family appeals for help to solve crime

Just Posted

Surrey murder victim’s family appeals for help to solve crime

The family of Devon Allaire-Bell will speak at 10 o’clock this morning in Surrey

Police Recovered Goods auction in Surrey this Saturday

Annual auction held at Able Auction’s Newton location

White Rock Tritons sweep Twins, fall to Royals in BCPBL action

Semiahmoo Peninsula squad set for Langley Blaze Tuesday night

Fraser Health patients to see 23% more knee, hip replacement surgeries

First-available surgeon approach will reduce waitlists, B.C. health minister says

Surrey RCMP responding to report of stabbing in Whalley

Incident near 104th Avenue and 125th Street

PHOTOS: Sun shines down on Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade

Surrey celebration considered the biggest in North America and one of the largest outside India

B.C. farmland values grew at slower rate in 2017: report

Vancouver Island saw the highest growth in the province

Turbulent times for outgoing B.C. Lieutenant Governor

Judith Guichon ends term today, returns to Nicola Valley ranch

Opportunities abound at Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair

‘We contact companies that we know are either looking to hire’

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Maple Leafs look to stay alive tonight as they face elimination against Boston on home ice

Electric vehicles more affordable than you think: BC Hydro

Myths blocking road to electric vehicle adoption

Chilliwack Creep Catchers conduct sting in front of newspaper office

Controversial vigilante anti-pedophile group greets man allegedly trying to meet a 13-year-old

Kinder Morgan bungled pipeline public relations: poll

The survey suggests 58 per cent of Canadians believe the company is to blame for poor perceptions

Plane makes a surprise landing on the Coquihalla

Social media was alive Sunday night with pictures from Coquihalla commuters.

Most Read