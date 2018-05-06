B.C. farmers’ market coupon program to get $750,000 boost

Enrolled families will get an extra $100 per summer

Families using the BC Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program will get an extra nearly $100 this summer following a $750,000 boost from the province.

The coupon program provides weekly coupons to low-income British Columbians to buy local farmers’ market foods including fruits, vegetables, meat and fish.

The program, which rolled out as a pilot project in 2007, provided each family with $240 over the course of the summer.

This year, enrolled families will get $336 between June 11 and Oct. 31, as well as receiving nutrition and skill-building classes.

The coupons are good at 145 registered farmers’ markets across B.C.

“We know there are significant benefits as a result of this program, ranging from improved population health to economic activity,” said Wylie Bystedt, president of BC Association of Farmers’ Markets. “The program has increased and sustained the customer base for local and regional farmers, which in turn has allowed them to grow and diversify.”

Eligible Farmers' Markets by Kat Slepian on Scribd

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Man missing from Coquitlam psychiatric hospital found

Just Posted

VIDEO: Buskers take to White Rock streets

First-ever event entertained hundreds

Walk for Alzheimer’s to take place Sunday

The White Rock, Surrey and North Delta event is to be held at Eaglequest Golf Course

Police respond to shooting in North Delta

Delta Police say two people were shot in what appears to be a targeted but not gang-related incident

Pair of arrests at South Surrey borders

Officials say incidents were hours apart and are ‘unrelated’

Hike for Hospice to take place this Sunday

16th annual event returns to Crescent Beach

VIDEO: B.C. man reminds others to lock up garbage after bear gets curious

A Vancouver Island man captures video of garbage-raiding bear on his driveway

B.C. VIEWS: Waiting for a secret referendum

John Horgan admits the fix is in on proportional representation

10-man Minnesota United beats Whitecaps 1-0

A lapse of concentration cost the Vancouver team the game

B.C. farmers’ market coupon program to get $750,000 boost

Enrolled families will get an extra $100 per summer

Family of Humboldt Broncos player says GoFundMe should be split evenly

Officials with the team have said they will establish an advisory committee

Man seriously injured after Downtown Vancouver assault

A 30-year-old man was rushed to hospital

UPDATE: Man missing from Coquitlam psychiatric hospital found

Shane Clay had gone missing on Friday

B.C. soccer club gets professional membership; can join Canadian Premier League

Clubs from B.C., as well as Halifax, Calgary, Port City, and York Region, Ont., got seal of approval

VIDEO: Bear rescued in Abbotsford tree

Bruin found near Abbotsford Middle School

Most Read