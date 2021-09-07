An average of 370 children are injured in crashes while walking or cycling in B.C. every year (Black Press Media file photo)

An average of 370 children are injured in crashes while walking or cycling in B.C. every year (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. drivers reminded school zones back in effect, police are watching

Keep an eye out for 30 km/hr signage from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days

As youth across the province return to school in cars, by bike, and on foot, officials are warning the province’s drivers to be mindful of 30 km/h school zones this week.

Watch for police officers and Speed Watch volunteers at schools throughout September reminding drivers that school zones are back in effect.

ICBC data shows that every year, an average of 370 children are injured in crashes while walking or cycling in B.C. Of those injuries, 66 occur in school and playground zones.

READ MORE: Distracted parents in drop-off zones a top concern for back-to-school rush: BCAA

In a school or playground zone, the fines for speeding range from $196 to $253. Despite the costly consequences, over 6,940 drivers were ticketed for speeding in school and playground zones in B.C. last year.

“Let’s all do our part to slow down and keep school zones safe so that students can focus on learning, growing and thriving,” said Victoria Police Chief Del Manak in a statement Tuesday (Sept. 7).

Want to avoid a ticket and keep school zones safe? Keep an eye out for those bright yellow signs and ease off the gas while school zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

sd61Victoria Police Department

Previous story
‘A kick in the teeth’: B.C. doctors, nurses react to anti-vaccine passport protests
Next story
COVID-19 outbreak at long-term care home in Abbotsford up to 33 cases

Just Posted

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix announce vaccine card program at the B.C. legislature, Aug. 23, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Phone bank, website launched for B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card

Clive Heah, principal of Cloverdale Catholic School, performs crossing guard duties on the first day of the new school year. Classes ended at noon on the first day. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Back to school at Cloverdale Catholic

Shannon Hall is seen on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in 2021. The Cloverdale Rodeo Exhibition Association held a general meeting in Shannon Hall Sept. 1 after more than 10 per cent of the membership signed a petition calling on the Board to hold a special assembly to update them on a number of items. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Rodeo Association says City of Surrey owes it north of $400,000

Surrey Knights players scrimmage at North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex on Aug. 23. Heading into another Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) season, the team has a new head coach in Andy Liboiron. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey Knights start 2021-22 hockey season with new head coach