B.C. driver fined $109 after failing to clear snow off car

A photo posted by Richmond RCMP shows the back window and tail lights blocked with layers of snow

Mounties are reminding drivers to clear snow off all car windows before hitting the road, or face a $109 fine.

In a photo tweeted out by Richmond RCMP, one driver was spotted with what looks to be more than two inches of snow layered on the top and back window of their car while out on the road. Their back tail lights were also blocked with snow.

The driver was fined and ticketed for vision obstruction.

. @richmondrcmp offering this tweet up as a reminder to make sure all your windows are clear before hitting the road this #BCSnowDay. This driver got a $109 fine for obstructed vision. @DriveBC #BCStorm @BlackPressMedia https://t.co/HzsXFyUmJH — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) February 12, 2019

Environment Canada said upwards of 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall Tuesday across the south coast and Kootenays. Joanna Linsangan with ICBC told Black Press Media that safe driving through the season begins before even leaving the driveway.

“It’s about preparing your vehicle,” she says. “Start at the roof and work your way down clearing off all the snow and ice. Make sure you wipe off the side mirrors and the license plate.”

