B.C. dog breeder surrenders pugs, French bulldogs to SPCA

21 dogs surrendered, suffering from medical issues

The Cowichan & District SPCA is helping to care for 21 dogs who were surrendered by a Vancouver Island breeder.

According to a release from the BC SPCA, the French bulldogs and pugs that were surrendered range in age from six weeks to six years old, and are suffering from skin issues. Several of the dogs need soft-palate surgery and nasal surgery, one has digestive issues, and some have “cherry eye,” a condition that effects the third eyelid of dogs. They require treatment for ear infections and dental, and one is on antibiotics for a badly infected tail that may require surgery.

The dogs came from a breeder who is known to BC SPCA special provincial constables, and who has previously surrendered animals. The constable who attended the property reported that it was cluttered and dirty, and parts of the floor had been ripped up to reveal plywood underneath.

“The BC SPCA is continuing to advocate for breeder regulations that would outline standards of care for dogs and cats in this largely unregulated industry,” says Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA. “We are still waiting on the provincial government to enact these important regulations.”

The dogs are being cared for by the Cowichan & District SPCA, the Comox Valley & District SPCA, and in foster homes. They are not yet available for adoption, but anyone interested in adopting one of the dogs should email their local branch. The Cowichan & District SPCA can be reached at duncanspca@spca.bc.ca

