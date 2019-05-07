File photo.

B.C. doctor has first court appearance in sex assault case

Dr. Michael Mthandazo is alleged to have committed the offence on Nov. 3, 2018

A physician charged with sexual assault had a first appearance scheduled at the provincial courthouse in 100 Mile on Tuesday, May 7.

Dr. Michael Mthandazo is alleged to have committed the offence on Nov. 3, 2018, in or near 100 Mile House.

His next appearance is to consult counsel on June 4 at 9:30 a.m.

His lawyer, Garen Arnet-Zargarian, told the 100 Mile Free Press he would not comment.

RELATED: Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

The case is under a publication ban. No further details were available.

Mthandazo joined the Exeter Medical Clinic in the spring of 2014.

RELATED: New doctors grace 100 Mile House

brendan.jure@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
PHOTOS: Inside Surrey firefighters’ new multi-use hub – a former fire hall in Port Kells
Next story
Man killed at Vancouver construction site in possible electrocution

Just Posted

Mexicans arrested at Peace Arch border after hiding under garbage bags on train

The three men are in custody at Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma

BLOG: Haida Gwaii trip offers ‘opportunity to disconnect’ for South Surrey students

Earl Marriott students, who are currently in Haida Gwaii, share their experience with PAN

PHOTOS: Inside Surrey firefighters’ new multi-use hub – a former fire hall in Port Kells

Purchased by the union local, the renovated building features a Canadian flag made of old hose

Surrey RCMP seize drugs, weapons, expensive vehicles

This happened on May 2 and May 3, in North Surrey and North Delta

Car submerged in Nicomekl River ‘a medical issue’: RCMP

Driver taken to hospital, according to police spokesperson

Ever see birds perform a mating dance? Western Grebes flap around at B.C. wharf

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Dog bites bylaw officer at B.C. homeless camp

Head of Maple Ridge bylaws department suffers ‘nasty bite’

Man killed at Vancouver construction site in possible electrocution

Emergency services treated two people on scene, but only one was taken to hospital

Toddler airlifted to hospital after falling from dock near Squamish

The girl, 18-months-old, was air lifted to BC Children’s Hospital after falling into water at Porteau Cove

B.C. man in critical condition after assault at Okanagan beach

A Penticton man has been charged in relation to the incident

Body discovered in van at Abbotsford McDonald’s restaurant

Death does not appear to be suspicious, police say

Summer-like heat hits B.C. this week

Flooding isn’t likely according to forecasters

Bikers plan to give bullied Shuswap girl a lift

Two groups of motorcyclists from Alberta plan to visit Haldane Elementary on May 10.

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

Most Read