A pilot project revealed by the federal government on Feb. 14, 2020, will involve a limited number of new school buses, equipped with three-point seatbelts that follow the latest federal safety standards. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

A school district in B.C. will be one of two nationwide involved in a pilot project set to test the waters on seatbelts on school buses. But exactly which school district remains a mystery.

On Friday, the federal government announced the pilot would first launch in the District of Sudbury, Ont., while the second location in B.C. is expected to be announced at a later date.

The pilot projects will involve a limited number of new school buses, equipped with three-point seatbelts that follow the latest federal safety standards, according to a release from the federal transportation ministry.

READ MORE: B.C. petition calls for seat belts in new school buses

The pilot is in response to findings from the Task Force on School Bus Safety, which was created in January 2019 to examine school bus safety with an emphasis on implementing seatbelts.

Roughly 2.2 million children ride one of nearly 52,000 school buses each day to and from school.

Black Press Media has reached out to the province for details.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

School bus seatbelts

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police watchdog clears Surrey Mounties in two dramatic 2019 arrests
Next story
PHOTOS: Thousands show up for Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver

Just Posted

Police watchdog seeking witnesses to Surrey arrest

It happened in a McDonald’s parking lot in Guildford on Jan. 18, at 152nd Street and 102A Avenue, at about 1 a.m.

Police watchdog clears Surrey Mounties in two dramatic 2019 arrests

Cops didn’t commit a crime, IIO concludes. In one case a delusional man was arrested, in other a man’s leg was broken prior to a vigil

UPDATE: Cloverdale Rec. Centre evacuated

Staff an patrons asked to wait outside

Cloverdale heritage oak tree may be saved; Bulman’s Garage rebuild progressing

Surrey Heritage Advisory Commission looking at ways to save tree

‘Significant increase’ in the number of drunk drivers on Delta streets in 2019

Year-end stats show notable decline in break-and-enters, slight increase in crimes like assault

VIDEO: Flower fans push industry to be more eco-conscious

Vancouver shop owner Rosemin Jutha says she buys 90 per cent of her flowers from United Flower Growers

PHOTOS: Thousands show up for Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver

Friday marked the 28th annual commemorative march

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

‘Distraction’ jewelry thieves in Abbotsford are getting violent, police say

Two elderly women were attacked and had items stolen by a woman

Fifth presumptive case of COVID-19 virus identified in B.C.

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the Interior Health region

CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos keep team name following consultations

Talks stem from 2015 concerns about Inuit people being used as mascots in sports

Industry warns of empty shelves as CN rail blockade hits ninth day

Goods that could run out soon include fresh food, baby formula and propane

B.C. logging costs can’t be increased now, forest industry says

Wood pellets in demand, but waste recovery isn’t economic

Update: Single lane southbound reopens on Coquihalla after semi flips

The Merritt to Hope southbound stretch closed after accident around 9 a.m. on long weekend Friday

Most Read