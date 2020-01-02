(Pxhere)

B.C. dentist who lost license has disappeared, still owes $100,000 in fines

The College of Dental Surgeons of B.C. said it was unable to locate Dr. Bin Xu

A Richmond dentist has lost his licence and must pay nearly $100,000 in fees after dozens of instances of professional misconduct, according to a decision from the College of Dental Surgeons of B.C.

Dr. Bin Xu practiced in Richmond for years before seemingly disappearing as he was being buried by allegations of poor diagnoses, treatment planning, a lack informed consent, substandard care,

and incorrect billing practices.

“The college alleges that through a spectrum of inadequate practices Dr. Xu practiced the profession of dentistry incompetently and that he committed professional misconduct or unprofessional conduct,” the college’s decision stated.

Xu’s issues began between 2015 and 2018, when 12 patients complained, leading the college to review the charts of 19 patients.

The complaints include man who paid $85,000 for 17 new teeth implants after Xu told him he had periodontal disease.

The man, identified in the documents as FCW, showed the college receipts for $85,000 in payments but said he only got five or six implants, one of which had to be removed due to extreme pain.

The man said Xu refused to treat him further and agreed to provide a refund. However, FCW said he had not received any money back and the college found Xu had “abandoned” his patient.

The last communication the college had from Xu was when he signed a voluntarily withdrawal from practicing dentistry in B.C. in January 2017. However, the college continued to get complaints about Xu.

The college attempted to serve Xu with the resulting citation in May 2018 by both mail and e-mail. Neither was received or acknowledged. The college continued to try and find Xu, including by hiring a private investigator, but were unsuccessful. They held a hearing later that year and again attempted to serve Xu with the citation, again using mail, e-email and hiring a private investigator. However, they were unsuccessful.

The college’s discipline committee found that Xu must pay a fine of $50,000, and an $48,117 fee to cover the costs of the investigation.

ALOS READ: B.C. woman says unneeded dental work ‘dramatically altered’ her life, judge disagrees

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
5 stabbed at New York rabbi’s house on Hanukkah; suspect in custody

Just Posted

Bus stolen in Surrey overnight after driver took a bathroom break

A 28-year-old man is facing auto theft charges

Surrey teen survives 500-foot fall while climbing mountain in Oregon

‘We hope he can go back to doing what he loves very soon,’ pal says on Gofundme.com

Surrey football player Kongbo signs with NFL’s 49ers

‘Humbled and READY to get to work,’ the Holy Cross grad posted to social media

UPDATED: One dead following assault at Surrey strip mall

Police say a 33-year-old man is in custody after city’s first homicide of 2020

One to hospital following New Year’s Day assault in Cloverdale

Surrey police say ‘no risk to general public’

B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

‘Changes in property assessments really depend on where you live,’ BC Assessment’s Tina Ireland says

Early polar bear swim for elk at B.C. lake

Twenty-three elk were relocated into Upper Pitt Lake in January of 2005

Lafreniere, Canada thump Slovakia 6-1 to advance to semifinals at world juniors

Captain Hayton has pair of goals for Canadians

B.C.’s South Coast should prepare for power outage ahead of storm: BC Hydro

Heavy rain and wind is expected to hit the region

Trial scheduled for man charged with 2018 hit-and-run spree

James Gordon faces 18 charges related to incidents in Langley and Abbotsford

Off-duty Victoria police officers help stop sexual assault in Hawaii

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

Much of B.C. hit with snow as 2020 begins

Snow warnings and weather statements issued for many parts of B.C.

Opposition Conservatives head into 2020 with fights ahead on three fronts

A new year is a chance for the party to work on its vision moving forward

WEATHER: Special statement issued for Fraser Valley as storm approaches

A strong Pacific storm will impact regions on Thursday afternoon and Friday

Most Read