B.C. Day weekend: Expect long wait times at border crossings

Plan ahead and check wait times before heading to Washington State and beyond

Like during most long weekends, expect longer-than-usual waits at border crossings between the Lower Mainland and Washington State.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) wait times at the four border crossings were starting to grow Saturday morning.

As of 8 a.m., Peace Arch Crossing and Pacific Crossing are seeing a 90 minute delay. Aldergrove Crossing is at a 60 minute delay. Wait times at the Sumas Crossing in Abbotsford stand at about 40 minutes.

For up-to-date details on each border, click here.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.